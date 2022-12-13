Read full article on original website
WOWO News
City of Fort Wayne to release body cam footage of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says the city will release body camera footage of his arrest for OWI back on Oct. 8. The mayor gave a statement Friday at Citizens Square in response to the Indiana State Public Access Counselor opinion that the city violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to release the body camera footage and incident report.
WOWO News
New Allen County fire districts get approval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners approved four resolutions today that will bring big changes to county departments. The Journal Gazette reports that commissioners voted unanimously for expanding the existing Southwest Fire Protection District, converting the Northeast Fire Territory to a district and creating the Northwest and West Central Fire Protection districts.
WOWO News
Allen County Council takes next step to purchase land for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Council members voted 4-1 Thursday, with one abstention, to “express interest in the purchase” of land at 2911 Meyer Rd. for construction of a new county jail. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the move represents the...
WOWO News
Capital Improvement Board Pledges More Money To The Lofts At Headwaters Project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With higher inflation still being reflected in rising construction costs, the developer of The Lofts at Headwaters Park has approached city officials about contributing an additional $3 million to the project. According to The Journal Gazette, the extra money was approved Wednesday morning after the city approached the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. The site for The Lofts, at Superior and Clinton streets is planned as a mixed-use building with 217 apartments, 15 townhomes, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage with 651 slots.
WOWO News
Teenage Male Suspect Arrested After Alleged School Shooting Threat
FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
