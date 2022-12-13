ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne to release body cam footage of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says the city will release body camera footage of his arrest for OWI back on Oct. 8. The mayor gave a statement Friday at Citizens Square in response to the Indiana State Public Access Counselor opinion that the city violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to release the body camera footage and incident report.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County fire districts get approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners approved four resolutions today that will bring big changes to county departments. The Journal Gazette reports that commissioners voted unanimously for expanding the existing Southwest Fire Protection District, converting the Northeast Fire Territory to a district and creating the Northwest and West Central Fire Protection districts.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Capital Improvement Board Pledges More Money To The Lofts At Headwaters Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With higher inflation still being reflected in rising construction costs, the developer of The Lofts at Headwaters Park has approached city officials about contributing an additional $3 million to the project. According to The Journal Gazette, the extra money was approved Wednesday morning after the city approached the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. The site for The Lofts, at Superior and Clinton streets is planned as a mixed-use building with 217 apartments, 15 townhomes, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage with 651 slots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Teenage Male Suspect Arrested After Alleged School Shooting Threat

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

