Eunice News
Eunice Police arrests
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 15 Mia Chantel Roy, 37, 600 block of 2nd Street, Eunice. Courtesy booking for Acadia Parish. Joseph Bertrand, 63, 1500 block of Jacob Road, Eunice. Contempt of court. Bryson Bertrand, 31, 200 block of Eula Street, Eunice. Probation warrant. Logan Bertrand, 25, 100 block of Rodney Street Eunice. Domestic abuse battery.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in New Iberia homicide has turned herself in
Police are investigating a homicide on Bri Anne Drive in New Iberia. Details are limited at this time. KATC will have more information as it becomes available.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 16 Denton Robert Bourque, 39, 400 block of Bo Grand Road, Port Barre. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Eugene Barnaba, 19, 900 North Market Street, Opelousas. Simple burglary, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Michael John Trahan, 52, 1640 block of Frilot Street,…
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
One arrested following shooting on Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette
One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
Rapides Sheriff detectives investigating shooting on Cavan Circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the investigation into a shooting earlier this month. As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation into the December 5th shooting on Cavan Circle, Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29 of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned through their investigation Henderson was also wanted by the Alexandria Police Department for weapons charges including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
Lafayette Police vehicle struck while responding to vehicle fire
A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon.
Search of home leads to arrest of Welsh man
A Welsh man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs in his home, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Scott Police search for burglary suspect
Scott Police are looking for a suspect caught burglarizing a business.
Louisiana woman accused of Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death found guilty of murder
A Louisiana woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case: Louisiana Police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
Lafayette grand jury hands up murder indictments
Four people were indicted in four separate slayings on Wednesday, according to records from the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
4 condemnations approved
Four condemnations were approved by the Eunice Board of Aldermen at their Tuesday meeting. Three other properties are on their way for Show Cause hearings next month. The Show Cause is to decide on condemnation. Approved for condemnation were: — 241 E. Oak Ave. owned by Lawrence Vallery; — 410 Pierrotti St., owned by Ebony Willis; — 720 Carron St., owned by Mack Frank; and — 731 Carron St., owned…
