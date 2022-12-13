ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eunice News

Eunice Police arrests

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 15 Mia Chantel Roy, 37, 600 block of 2nd Street, Eunice. Courtesy booking for Acadia Parish. Joseph Bertrand, 63, 1500 block of Jacob Road, Eunice. Contempt of court. Bryson Bertrand, 31, 200 block of Eula Street, Eunice. Probation warrant. Logan Bertrand, 25, 100 block of Rodney Street Eunice. Domestic abuse battery.
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 16 Denton Robert Bourque, 39, 400 block of Bo Grand Road, Port Barre. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Eugene Barnaba, 19, 900 North Market Street, Opelousas. Simple burglary, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Michael John Trahan, 52, 1640 block of Frilot Street,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Rapides Sheriff detectives investigating shooting on Cavan Circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the investigation into a shooting earlier this month. As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation into the December 5th shooting on Cavan Circle, Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29 of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned through their investigation Henderson was also wanted by the Alexandria Police Department for weapons charges including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
KPEL 96.5

Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
NEW IBERIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff

AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

4 condemnations approved

Four condemnations were approved by the Eunice Board of Aldermen at their Tuesday meeting. Three other properties are on their way for Show Cause hearings next month. The Show Cause is to decide on condemnation. Approved for condemnation were: — 241 E. Oak Ave. owned by Lawrence Vallery; — 410 Pierrotti St., owned by Ebony Willis; — 720 Carron St., owned by Mack Frank; and — 731 Carron St., owned…
EUNICE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy