kilrradio.com
Everly Man Elected to Iowa State Fair Board
(Des Moines)– An Everly man has been elected to serve on the Iowa State Fair Board of Directors. VerDon Schmidt will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Dave Hoffman who served on the board since 2010, including a stint as President from 2019-2020. Schmidt has been a...
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Again Delay Action of Proposed Pipeline Ordinances
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors have decided to again delay action on two ordinances regulating carbon capture pipelines. At Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Jeff Quastad said the board has learned that the Zoning Board plans to vote on a pipeline ordinance similar to one passed by Shelby County which clashes with the permitting ordinance the board was considering. The board plans to meet in closed session next week to discuss the proposed ordinances with attorney Tim Whipple with the law firm Ahlers and Cooney. The board went ahead with the public hearing that was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting but no one spoke during the hearing. The public hearings scheduled for the next two meetings were cancelled.
kilrradio.com
Swea City Man Arrested After High Speed Chase with Law Enforcement in Kossuth County
(Swea City) - A Swea City man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office says a deputy observed a vehicle swerving from the centerline to the shoulder of the roadway about 4.5 miles west of Bancroft just before 9 p.m. The deputy then observed the vehicle turn onto a gravel road, traveling in excess of the 50 mph speed limit, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
kilrradio.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Lake Park Woman
(Spirit Lake)--A Sioux City woman who was found guilty of killing a woman inside her Lake Park home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the December 21st, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
