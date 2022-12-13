(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors have decided to again delay action on two ordinances regulating carbon capture pipelines. At Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Jeff Quastad said the board has learned that the Zoning Board plans to vote on a pipeline ordinance similar to one passed by Shelby County which clashes with the permitting ordinance the board was considering. The board plans to meet in closed session next week to discuss the proposed ordinances with attorney Tim Whipple with the law firm Ahlers and Cooney. The board went ahead with the public hearing that was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting but no one spoke during the hearing. The public hearings scheduled for the next two meetings were cancelled.

EMMET COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO