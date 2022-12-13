The Carroll City Council narrowly passed a resolution during last night’s (Monday) meeting to put the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape on hold indefinitely. For nearly 20 years, city officials have been working to improve the visual appeal and functionality of the Highway 30 corridor through Carroll. Phase 11 would mark the last step in the process. The proposed areas include the six blocks between Putnam and West Streets and the space between Clark Street and Grant Road. Construction was initially scheduled for next year during Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, but the project was delayed to FY25 due to budgetary concerns. Landscape Architect Jim Host for the project’s designers, Confluence, outlines Phase 11’s scope for the council.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO