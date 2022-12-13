Read full article on original website
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
nwestiowa.com
Former Sioux Center bank still available
SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
more1049.com
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
kicdam.com
Retired K9 passes; Sioux City PD pays tribute
The Sioux City Police Department is paying respects to their K9 comrade who served the community for eight years.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
KCCI.com
1380kcim.com
Mayor Breaks Tie To Shelve Carroll Downtown Streetscape Phase 11
The Carroll City Council narrowly passed a resolution during last night’s (Monday) meeting to put the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape on hold indefinitely. For nearly 20 years, city officials have been working to improve the visual appeal and functionality of the Highway 30 corridor through Carroll. Phase 11 would mark the last step in the process. The proposed areas include the six blocks between Putnam and West Streets and the space between Clark Street and Grant Road. Construction was initially scheduled for next year during Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, but the project was delayed to FY25 due to budgetary concerns. Landscape Architect Jim Host for the project’s designers, Confluence, outlines Phase 11’s scope for the council.
kilrradio.com
kiwaradio.com
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
