Holstein, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Former Sioux Center bank still available

SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Mayor Breaks Tie To Shelve Carroll Downtown Streetscape Phase 11

The Carroll City Council narrowly passed a resolution during last night’s (Monday) meeting to put the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape on hold indefinitely. For nearly 20 years, city officials have been working to improve the visual appeal and functionality of the Highway 30 corridor through Carroll. Phase 11 would mark the last step in the process. The proposed areas include the six blocks between Putnam and West Streets and the space between Clark Street and Grant Road. Construction was initially scheduled for next year during Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, but the project was delayed to FY25 due to budgetary concerns. Landscape Architect Jim Host for the project’s designers, Confluence, outlines Phase 11’s scope for the council.
CARROLL, IA
kilrradio.com

Auburn Woman Dies in Head-On Collision with Semi Near Carroll

(Carroll)--A collision early Thursday morning north of Carroll claimed the life of an Auburn woman. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 5:50 a.m., 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker died, when the 2007 Chevy Equinox SUV she was driving southbound, crossed the center line of Highway 71. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 International semi head-on. The semi was driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD.
AUBURN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton

Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
ALTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

