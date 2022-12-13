Read full article on original website
NEW ULM POLICE RESPOND TO CRASHES
New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.
Eagle Lake man charged 13th ‘driving after revocation’ violation since 2020
An Eagle Lake man was charged with his 13th “driving after revocation” violation since 2020. One misdemeanor count was filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court against Chad Conrad Peterson, 37. A criminal complaint says Peterson was stopped on Nov 23 by Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp....
Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home
Shawn Michael Mooring. Courtesy of Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Le Sueur County are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing amid an apparent mental health crisis Tuesday night. Shawn M. Mooring was last seen leaving his home in rural Cleveland Township, according to the Le Sueur...
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
Swea City Man Arrested After High Speed Chase with Law Enforcement in Kossuth County
(Swea City) - A Swea City man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office says a deputy observed a vehicle swerving from the centerline to the shoulder of the roadway about 4.5 miles west of Bancroft just before 9 p.m. The deputy then observed the vehicle turn onto a gravel road, traveling in excess of the 50 mph speed limit, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Lake Park Woman
(Spirit Lake)--A Sioux City woman who was found guilty of killing a woman inside her Lake Park home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the December 21st, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
