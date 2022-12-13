Read full article on original website
AdWeek
In a Crowded Holiday Market, AR Offers Reach to Tech Brands
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Christin Klein, U.S. head of tech, shares study findings that demonstrate just how engaging the technology is for consumers.
AdWeek
Messenger: How to Use the Hanukkah Chat Theme
Hanukkah begins Dec. 18 and, to celebrate the occasion, Messenger released a Hanukkah chat theme that adds a sweater-themed background to conversations. When this...
AdWeek
Warner Music Experience Crafting Snapchat AR Try-On Lens for Gorillaz
Warner Music Experience is creating a Snapchat augmented reality try-on lens for Grammy Award-winning virtual band Gorillaz. Snapchatters will be able to access the...
AdWeek
Verizon Launches New Streaming Hub, Offers Users a Year of Free Netflix
Verizon has offered early access to the beta version of its new streaming hub +play, which lets users find, sign up for and pay for several streaming services in one location using their existing cell phone or home internet bill, according to the Wall Street Journal. And to attract users,...
AdWeek
Facebook Video Insights API Now Includes Reels Metrics
Meta followed up its rollout of the Facebook Reels API (application-programming interface) in September with this week's addition of Reels metrics to the Facebook...
Elon Musk’s brand suffers after the Twitter chaos, says venture capitalist Danny Moses
Elon Musk’s chaotic management of the social media platform Twitter is hurting his brand, and investors should stay away from stock in his electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, former hedge fund manager Danny Moses of The Big Short fame said this week. Moses’s remarks late Thursday came in an interview...
AdWeek
Closing the Gap Between Ad Buyers and Publishers in Connected TV
Businesses want the process of buying ads on connected TV to mirror the advantages of buying linear, with the added efficiency of digital trading. But technical challenges exist around transparency, brand safety and the nature of the content. At Adweek’s NexTech 2022 summit, Isabel Rafferty, CEO at Canela Media; Alex...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Hide Ads From Your Feed
As users browse their feeds in the Twitter mobile application, they may see promoted tweets that they’re not interested in. Our guide will show you how to hide these ads from your feed. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Twitter app on iOS. Step 1: Tap the three...
AdWeek
After Further Revue, Twitter to Shut Down Newsletter Publishing Platform Jan. 18
Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter publishing platform it acquired in January 2021. Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper said in a post on...
AdWeek
Spotify Scales Back on Live Audio Programming
Spotify revealed it's ending a handful of its live audio programming from Spotify Live, months after the venture rebranded...
AdWeek
Meta Set to Chair Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism
Meta will become chair of nongovernmental organization the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism in January, and the company is making an open-source software...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-It used to be that to see a creepy Santa you had to go to the mall. Now, AI brings you Meta Claus. Indie agency SCS leveraged the latest buzz in AI creative tools to design a unique holiday greeting. Meta Claus features multiple tools and platforms. The end result is something that both represents the abilities and relatively few shortcomings of incorporating AI into creative solutions for agencies and clients.
AdWeek
Agencies Are Developing Their Own Products to Show Clients They Know How to Build a Brand
Grant Plotkin’s professional success began when he learned how to facilitate uncomfortable conversations. When Plotkin founded his own design studio in 2020, just a year after he graduated from Parsons, he wanted to give prospective clients a reason to trust him. He bought a domain name, solicited contentious questions from his circle of friends and launched his own card game. I Am On Edge, which defies all personal boundaries with questions like “What did you not get from your dad that you’d want to give to your kid?” and “Which of your friends do you pretend to like?” has become synonymous with the agency itself. After.
AdWeek
What the Future of HBO Max Looks Like Amid Mass Cancellations
HBO Max has been making waves over the past two weeks. The streamer has axed at least six shows and plans to remove multiple titles from its library, including high-end HBO dramas Westworld and The Nevers. However, the company announced it will move some of its canceled programs to third-party FAST services.
AdWeek
Jobs on Facebook Feature to Disappear Feb. 22
Facebook users began seeing notifications this week that...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
AdWeek
New Identifiers Present a 'Watershed Moment in Marketing'
Since Google announced plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome, we’ve seen a number of cookie-alternative identity solutions emerge. As more players enter the space, figuring out how to segment and measure audiences is becoming increasingly convoluted. Delphine Hernoux, chief data and analytics officer at Wavemaker, and Joe Anthony,...
AdWeek
The Growth of Retail Media: Unveiling the Opportunities and Challenges
Retail media is expected to exceed $50 billion in the United States in 2023 alone, representing 20% of total U.S. digital ad spend. As...
AdWeek
McAfee's New CMO Wants to Drive Emotional Connection With Consumers
Looking to further its efforts in its pure-play consumer shift, McAfee has named Deirdre Findlay svp and chief marketing...
AdWeek
TAG Brands Consolidates Media Upward of $150 Million With Dentsu X
Following a review spanning February to July, Dentsu X captured U.S. media agency duties for Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implants and Motto, which are...
