Grant Plotkin’s professional success began when he learned how to facilitate uncomfortable conversations. When Plotkin founded his own design studio in 2020, just a year after he graduated from Parsons, he wanted to give prospective clients a reason to trust him. He bought a domain name, solicited contentious questions from his circle of friends and launched his own card game. I Am On Edge, which defies all personal boundaries with questions like “What did you not get from your dad that you’d want to give to your kid?” and “Which of your friends do you pretend to like?” has become synonymous with the agency itself. After.

1 DAY AGO