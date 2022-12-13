Read full article on original website
Report: Texas attorney general’s office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — This past summer, the Texas Attorney General's Office reportedly asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver's licenses and other department records during the past two years. According to a report by The...
PUC releases report on changes made since the deadly Feb. 2021 winter storm, federal report says it's not enough
AUSTIN, Texas — Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) staff released its report to the 88th Legislature listing improvements to the State’s power grid. This stems from a deadly winter storm Feb. 2021. Millions lost power. Hundreds died and temperatures remained in single digits for days. The Electric...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-governmental organizations that may be aiding in illegal border crossings
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into how non-governmental organizations (NGOs) might be planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Abbott said that with the end of Title 42 nearing, "the number of...
Texas severe weather: Photos of damage, tips for victims filing insurance claims
WFAA's Cleo Greene goes through photos of the impact from storms and tornadoes. She also has advice from the Better Business Bureau for anyone looking to file claims.
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch
PHOENIX — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Yaqub Talib, Aqib Talib, Big 12 Youth Sports League sued by family of Texas coach killed at youth football game
Yaqub Talib was indicted for murder in September by a Dallas County grand jury. Witnesses have told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the fight that led to the shooting.
Police share three tips for staying safe while driving this holiday season
DALLAS — AAA says around 8.3 million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year. With so many people hitting the road, how can you stay safe?. We asked the Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments for tips. Tip No. 1: Lay off the horn!. When the roads...
