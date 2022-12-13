Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Nikon Updates NX MobileAir App With ‘Deep Learning’ Image Analysis
Nikon has pushed an update for its NX MobileAir smartphone app that adds new JPEG capabilities, support for RAW files, new quality of life features, and a deep learning algorithm for image analysis. Nikon NX MobileAir is a smartphone app that uploads images taken with a Nikon digital camera to...
petapixel.com
Pergear’s 14mm f/2.8 is a $270 Ultra-Wide for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Leica
Pergear has announced a 14mm f/2.8 manual focus ultra-wide rectilinear lens for full-frame Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Leica mirrorless cameras. The new lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, specifically for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, and Leica L-mount, but the company says it can also be used with APS-C models where it provides a 21mm equivalent focal length.
petapixel.com
Nikon Service Advisory: Some Z9 Lens Release Buttons Are Malfunctioning
Nikon has issued a “Technical Service Advisory” for the Nikon Z9 camera as some of the lens release buttons are not functioning correctly. Those affected can send their cameras to Nikon to have the issue fixed. “Users of the Z 9 mirrorless camera have informed us that there...
petapixel.com
The Laowa 19mm f/2.8 is a Distortion-Free Manual Lens for Fujifilm GFX
Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 19mm f/2.8 Zero-D GFX, a manual-focus prime lens for Fujifilm’s medium format camera system that promises a 110-degree field of view with close to no distortion. The medium format ultra-wide lens is also fast, which Venus Optics says is designed to help photographers...
petapixel.com
Meyer Optik 35mm f/2.8 Trioplan II Review: Bokeh is Front and Center
The Meyer Optik Görlitz 35mm f/2.8 Trioplan II is a unique lens that performs its best when the bokeh is specifically integrated into a shot and not just a coincidence of the defocus area. That means it’s not for everyone, but it has its place. A special thank...
petapixel.com
Pixelmator Photo Adds Clarity and Texture Improvements in Big Update
Pixelmator Photo has released what it calls a “major” update, headlined by all-new Clarity and Texture adjustments that it says allows photographers to improve the appearance of fine details using a texture-aware algorithm. Clarity and Texture Updates. Pixelmator says that its new Clarity and Texture adjustments allow editors...
petapixel.com
Panasonic Redesigns and Replaces the Lumix 12-35mm f/2.8
Panasonic has announced that it has redesigned and replaced the previous Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH with a new Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm f/2.8 ASPH POWER O.I.S. for the Lumix G Series Micro Four Thirds cameras. Equivalent to a 35mm 24-70mm, the new 12-35mm f/2.8 replaces one...
petapixel.com
ProMaster’s USB-C Chargeable Camera Batteries: Why Isn’t Everyone Doing This?
The battery is the least thought-about accessory a photographer or videographer depends upon to get a job done. These small hunks of chemicals allow electricity to flow through our gear, allowing our creativity to flow. As a professional photographer and a camera reviewer, I have camera batteries strewn all over...
petapixel.com
Different Types of Film Cameras You Should Know
Even though we are firmly ensconced in the digital age when it comes to photography, analog photography has picked up steam in popularity and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Much of the resurgence can be attributed to a younger generation coming up who has taken a keen interest...
petapixel.com
Photo Editing Apps Are Used More Than Video, News, and Dating Apps
A new survey has revealed that photo editing apps are more regularly used by smartphone users than video, news, and dating apps. According to Statista‘s Global Consumer Survey which was published earlier this month, photo editing apps are regularly used by roughly four in 10 smartphone users across several major markets.
Comments / 0