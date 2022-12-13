ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island

A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect fired gun at vehicle, police allege

An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year. Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say. Shortly...
DAVENPORT, IA
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession

On December 11, 2022 at approximately 2:20 am, Bolingbrook Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 white Nissan Versa near Remington Blvd. and Brookview Lane for a registration violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspect cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants. All three were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The following individuals were charged as follows:
BOLINGBROOK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Troopers Say Driver Slams into Disable Semi and Other Vehicle on I-88 Near Rock Falls Resulting in Fiery Crash

Just after 7:00 pm on Thursday, Decmber 8, District 1 Troopers responded to a vehicle crash on I-88 in Whiteside County. Troopers say 42-year-old Jerry O. Ansong of South Chicago Heights, was traveling on I-88, left the lane of traffic and struck a disabled Peterbilt with semi-trailer on the shoulder occupied by 56-year-old Gene L Graber of Wellman, IA. The Graber vehicle then subsequently struck a Ford roadside service truck occupied by 35-year-old William S. Stephenson of Tampico, which was providing roadside assistance to the disabled truck tractor.
ROCK FALLS, IL
B100

Holiday Miracle! Forest Grove Drive In Bettendorf To Reopen-ish Friday

I'm going to be 100% honest with you, I don't know if this comes as good news or more news that's going to confuse you like it has been confusing me for quite a few hours. I guess Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf is kind of open...? I got an email that things were opening up and then I got a text that one lane is opening but another is closing. How can I best explain? By essentially just relaying what the press release today said, a.k.a. copying and pasting.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant

A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
SOLON, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
