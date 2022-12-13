Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday.

Leach was 61.

He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).

He was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1999. Josh Heupel served as Leach’s starting quarterback.

“I am heartbroken on the passing of coach Leach,” Heupel said. “In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today.”

Following Leach’s passing, his former quarterbacks released tributes for their former coach. Tributes of Leach’s former quarterbacks are listed below.

