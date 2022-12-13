ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Joshua Dobbs signs with Detroit

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Former Vol Joshua Dobbs signed with Detroit.

He will be part of the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs was released by Cleveland Nov. 28.

Dobbs played for the Vols from 2013-16 and recorded 53 passing touchdowns as a four-year starting quarterback.

He led Tennessee to consecutive nine-win seasons and two postseason victories from 2015-16.

Dobbs was the MVP of the Music City Bowl in 2016.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by Pittsburgh (No. 135).

The former Vol played for the Steelers (2017-19, 2020-21), Jacksonville (2019) and Cleveland (2022).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

