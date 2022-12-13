ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is 'little doubt' Kyler Murray tore ACL

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals suffered what is likely the biggest blow to a difficult 2022 season. Quarterback Kyler Murray went down on the third play of the game in the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury. He had to be carted off the field.

The fear is that he tore his ACL.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported Monday night that there is “little doubt it is torn.”

After the game, coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “it doesn’t look good.”

A torn ACL would cost him the rest of the season and would put the start of next season in doubt.

He will have an MRI today but Kingsbury might not have or share the results when he addresses the media this afternoon.

His season is most certainly over, dealing the final blow to one of the most disappointing seasons in recent history.

