President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release of 13,173 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy never-before-seen by the public in the largest such disclosure since 2018. The release, which comes nearly six decades after Kennedy’s Dallas assassination in 1963, means that upwards of 95 percent of all documents related to the killing have now been published in their entirety, in near but not total compliance with a three-decade-old law mandating record transparency on the matter. “The profound national tragedy of President Kennedy's assassination continues to resonate in American history and in the memories of so many Americans who were alive on that terrible day,” a memo from Biden’s office stated. Politico reports that the new documents will contain details of Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City two months before the assassination, where he met with Soviet spies; and more from Oswald’s ‘personality file.’ Several thousands documents remain partially redacted, according to a CIA spokesperson, who said that they contained information on the agency’s sources and methods.

2 DAYS AGO