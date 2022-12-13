Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
‘Litvinenko’: The Harrowing Story of the Russian Defector Who Says He Was Poisoned by Putin
Vladimir Putin’s villainy is damningly reconfirmed by Litvinenko, a four-part British TV series that pulls back the curtain on the not-so-mysterious death of Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian spy-turned-regime critic who fell ill in 2006 and blamed his condition on poisoning at the hands of the country’s leader. Premiering in the U.S. on Sundance Now on December 16, it’s part film noir, part investigative procedural, and part courtroom drama, and it points a damning finger at a tyrant who’s happy to kill in order to silence enemies and maintain power.
National Archives Release 13,000+ JFK Assassination Files
President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release of 13,173 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy never-before-seen by the public in the largest such disclosure since 2018. The release, which comes nearly six decades after Kennedy’s Dallas assassination in 1963, means that upwards of 95 percent of all documents related to the killing have now been published in their entirety, in near but not total compliance with a three-decade-old law mandating record transparency on the matter. “The profound national tragedy of President Kennedy's assassination continues to resonate in American history and in the memories of so many Americans who were alive on that terrible day,” a memo from Biden’s office stated. Politico reports that the new documents will contain details of Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City two months before the assassination, where he met with Soviet spies; and more from Oswald’s ‘personality file.’ Several thousands documents remain partially redacted, according to a CIA spokesperson, who said that they contained information on the agency’s sources and methods.
Inside Hakeem Jeffries’ Quiet Standoff With the Left
On his road to becoming House Democratic leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has had a complicated—and sometimes tortured—relationship with the left. In recent years, the Democrat has spearheaded efforts to protect his party’s incumbents from liberal primary challenges, clashed with progressives on issues like Israel-Palestine, and decried the “extreme left” for being “obsessed with talking trash about mainstream Democrats on Twitter.”
Failed Far-Right Arizona Candidate’s Election Lawsuit Dismissed
Stop-the-steal failed candidate for Arizona’s secretary of state Mark Finchem’s lawsuit attempting to redo the election was thrown out by a judge Friday. Finchem had accused Katie Hobbs, Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, of running an illegitimate election because she didn’t recuse herself from her duties. The lawsuit asked the judge to strip certification of victory from Adrian Fontes, the Democrat who won the election, as well as vocal House Democrat Ruben Gallego. He also called for a do-over statewide election where ballots are entirely counted by hand, calling into question the voting machines used in the election. Fellow far-right Republican Kari Lake, who lost the governor’s race, also filed a suit claiming she’s the legitimate winner of the election. The judge dismissed Finchem’s case with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled. “The law in Arizona does not permit an election challenge to proceed based solely upon a vague sense of unease,” Judge Melissa Iyer Julian wrote in her decision. She also gave Hobbs and Fontes 10 days to file sanctions, if they choose.
Russian Official Allegedly Opened Mail Bomb Thinking Son’s Head Was Inside
A Russian official linked to Vladimir Putin’s private army opened a letter bomb thinking it could contain “his son’s head,” according to notorious Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The alleged assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central...
Chuck Schumer Explains How Nancy Pelosi Handled Donald Trump for Four Years
After more than three decades as colleagues in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sat down Thursday for their first joint interview, during which Schumer summed up how the outgoing Democratic House leader managed to deal with four years of Donald Trump being head of the executive branch: “She raised five children.”
Elon Musk Abruptly Ditches Twitter Spaces Chat with Banned Reporters
Elon Musk apparently hung up on a group of journalists during a Twitter Spaces event after attempting to discuss the banning of several high-profile accounts that had reported critically on him and his takeover of the platform. Following its suspension of @ElonJet, the aptly named Twitter account tracking the activity...
Elon Musk’s Free Speech Hypocrisy Makes Him the Biggest Snowflake
It’s the most wonderful time of year… for snowflakes. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might be supplanting former President Donald Trump in the GOP, all anyone can talk about is the man replacing Trump as Twitter’s troll-in-chief. That would be yet another hypocritical, thin-skinned billionaire: Elon Musk.
