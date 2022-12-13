Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The FADER
Watch the video for Juice WRLD’s new song “Face 2 Face”
The estate of Juice WRLD and his label Grade A have shared "Face 2 Face," a new posthumous single from the Chicago rapper. The track isn't dramatically different from what you'd expect: a forlorn acoustic guitar melody, 808s, and Juice WRLD crooning about his struggles with mental illness. In the video, a young girl is visited by a sleep-paralysis demon. Watch above.
The FADER
Kendrick Lamar does therapy with Dame Helen Mirren for the “Count Me Out” music video
When one considers Kendrick Lamar's reputation as a hip-hop great, it's impossible to overlook the role his music videos have played in his ascendence. The visuals for his 2022 project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers have represented his biggest leap yet from the rap video aesthetic into a different universe: the "We Cry Together" visuals were branded as a "short film," suggesting a bigger ambition for both his music videos and the album it was connected to.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
The FADER
Little Simz shares No Thank You short film
It used to be that when Kendrick Lamar shared a music video, you could be assured that it would be the best one released that whole day at least, if not the entire week. That's no longer the case today, as London's Little Simz has released a stunning and week-winning short film based on songs from her excellent new album No Thank You.
The FADER
Rosalía recruits Cardi B for “Despachá” remix
Rosalía is joined by Cardi B on a new remix of her song “Despachá.” Listen to the updated version of the song above. “Despachá” appears on the deluxe edition of Rosalía's Motomami, one of The FADER's best albums of 2022. She was recently named as one of the headliners for Primavera Sound 2023.
The FADER
FLO return with new song/video “Losing You”
U.K.-based R&B trio FLO have had a pretty fantastic 2022, winning Rising Star at the 2022 Brit Awards and releasing a great debut EP called The Lead, number 28 on our 50 Best Albums of 2022 list. “Cardboard Box” ranked 99th on our 100 Best Songs of 2022 list, and today they’re back with another gratifying breakup anthem called “Losing You.”
The FADER
Goldenboy Countup shares Chill Golden EP
Goldenboy Countup has Central Florida on his back, and he’s carrying it well. Since exploding on the internet during lockdown, the DeLand emcee has been dropping music at a dramatic pace. After adding four stacked mixtapes to his ever-expanding catalog, he’s finishing the year strong with a new EP, Chill Golden.
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Ab-Soul's Herbert, Young Dolph's Paper Route Frank, Lil Durk & OTF's Loyal Bros 2, and more. Ab-Soul,...
