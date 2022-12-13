Read full article on original website
Aikatsu! 10th Story Movie Shares Musical Trailer
The anime movie Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ (translated as Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Starway to the Future ~) is set to hit Japanese theaters on January 20. Ahead of this a trailer dropped on December 15, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “My Starway” being performed by Waka Kirishima, Fūri Uebana, and Yuna Ichikura. The Starway to the Future title seems to be a reference to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” though it isn’t said outright.
Bibliophile Princess Anime Lets It Snow in New Winter Visual
The Bibliophile Princess anime is currently being broadcast in Japan and streaming on HIDIVE, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for a new visual. The latest piece of art debuted just in time for the temps to drop further, offering an updated teaser visual with Elianna and Christopher in the midst of delightful snowfall.
Trailer Shows Adorable Anyas for 2023 SPY x FAMILY Play
The upcoming SPY x FAMILY stage musical recently dropped a trailer, where we could see images of the actors cast as Loid Forger, Yor Forger, Yuri Briar, Sylvia Sherwood, Henry Henderson, Franky Franklin, and Fiona Frost. Anya Forger was conspicuously missing, but the play said it was holding “Operation Search for Anya” auditions, giving the impression that the actress (or actresses) to play Anya still hadn’t been found.
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Produced at Production I.G and Khara, Teaser Trailer Debuts
An anime adaptation was announced for Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga Kaiju No. 8 back in August, and now we have a teaser trailer and more information. The series is gearing up for a 2024 premiere, with Production I.G on animation production and Evangelion rebuild film production house Studio Khara on kaiju designs.
INTERVIEW: Emily J. Bushman on BAKE ANIME, Her Delicious How-To Book
If you’ve ever thought some food in an anime looked especially good, you’re not the only one. BAKE ANIME, written by Emily J. Bushman and published by Simon & Schuster, is out to help you make your own anime baked goods. Bushman talked to Otaku USA about how her interest in baking and anime came together, how she made the different recipes, and if she shares her anime-inspired foods in Japan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps
Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
‘If Agatha Christie was writing now, there’d be a tech billionaire’: Daniel Craig and the stars of Knives Out on the new age of whodunnits
In the last couple of years, you didn’t need to be sporting a monocle to notice that there were murder mysteries everywhere. On television, you could guess whodunnit on The Afterparty or Only Murders in the Building. On the big screen, Kenneth Branagh worked his way through two starry Poirots with Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The Agatha Christie love continued with See How They Run, a retro crime caper pegged to her play The Mousetrap. And then there was Knives Out.
My Hero Academia Manga Takes Week Off Due to Author’s Health
The next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will have to go without one of its heavy-hitters, because the My Hero Academia manga is taking a short break. As announced on the manga’s official Twitter, the series is going on a one-week hiatus as a result of author Kohei Horikoshi’s poor health.
Prof Plum in the ballroom? Murder mystery board games make a Christmas killing
You would think the complete return of large family gatherings this Christmas without the shadow of the Omicron variant would mean love-ins all round. However, it appears nothing could be further from the truth as, egged on by TV shows such as the BBC’s new hit The Traitors, guests threaten to become obsessed with identifying murderers and cheats.
Super Nintendo World Makes Universal Studios Hollywood Debut in February
Super Nintendo World is live in Japan, and it also has its sights set on openings in Los Angeles, Florida and Singapore. It looks like LA is up next, because Universal Studios Hollywood has officially announced plans to open the attraction to the public starting on February 17, 2023. You...
The 2023 This Manga Is Amazing! List is Here
It’s that time of year again! The annual Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (translated as This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook has listed off the most popular manga in Japan for the previous year. It’s separated into lists of female and male readership. Here is the list for female readers,...
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga was put together by the editorial staff at Shonen Jump and has interviews with some of the most famous mangaka in the world. The book is a mixture of panels and prose. It opens with a short manga about a fictional manga author who reminisces back on his high school days, when making professional manga was only a dream. From there, this character helps guide us through different parts of making manga and through different chapters. Sometimes fictional editors answer his questions.
Dandadan Manga Takes Supernatural Absurdity to a New Level
After reading just a few pages of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan manga, I just had a feeling he worked with Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto at some point. That turned out to be the case—Tatsu was one of Fujimoto’s assistants on both Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man—and it shows in the unhinged absurdity on display in the first supernatural action-packed volume of Dandadan, which instantly became one of my new favorite series.
Shonen Jump Subscription Price Raised to $2.99, Still the Best Deal Around
VIZ Media sent out a notification to subscribers of its Shonen Jump service earlier this week to announce an update to the monthly subscription price. Brace yourselves, folks, because as of January 2023 one of the best services available for popular manga will be increasing its monthly price from US$1.99 to $2.99.
