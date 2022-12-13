ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

COVID vaccines saved 3.2 million US lives, researchers say

By Brad Dress
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhGRa_0jh6lFOQ00

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by biotech companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson saved more than 3 million American lives over a two-year period, according to new research from the Commonwealth Fund.

The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Since then, health care workers have put more than 655 million doses into the arms of Americans, with 80 percent of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commonwealth Fund estimated the vaccines prevented more than 18.5 million hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths from December 2020 to last month.

Researchers added the vaccines also prevented 120 million more COVID-19 infections and saved the U.S. more than $1 trillion.

“The unprecedented pace at which vaccines were developed and deployed has saved many lives and allowed for safer easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of businesses, schools, and other activities,” researchers wrote in a blog post . “This extraordinary achievement has been possible only through sustained funding and effective policymaking that ensured vaccines were available to all Americans.”

The Commonwealth Fund employed a model that incorporated daily data of vaccinations in the U.S. and also pulled incidence data, including the trends of hospitalizations and deaths. A simulation was modeled off of the pandemic’s trajectory without vaccinations for comparison.

While the first rollout of vaccines applied only to adults, now children as young as 6 months can get vaccinated in the U.S.

With a majority of Americans vaccinated, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across the country have plateaued.

Still, hundreds of people are dying from the novel coronavirus everyday. The White House is pushing to get Americans updated on their vaccinations with booster shots as immunity wanes, leaving the people more vulnerable to reinfection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and […]
WKRG News 5

Todd and Julie Chrisley to serve time in Florida prisons

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, will serve their time in Florida prisons, according to court records. Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023. Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to FCI Marianna […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish.  UPDATE 2 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
WKRG News 5

1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, other narcotics seized in ‘Operation Blue Christmas’: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has served five separate search warrants over the last week as part of “Operation Blue Christmas.” In total, deputies seized 1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, 681 grams of methamphetamine, 1,200 grams of crack cocaine, 229 grams of powered cocaine and more than […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy