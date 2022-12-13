Gilbert Digital Newsroom

The Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department officially welcomed 24 new firefighters last Friday, December 9. The freshly graduated members of Class 22-1 will began to hit the streets for their first shifts on Monday, December 12.

“These newly sworn firefighters are prepared to confidently and effectively respond to any emergency situation they may encounter and will proudly serve our community,” said Fire Chief Rob Duggan. “We also want to thank the Recruit Training Officers who helped forge their skills and all the loved ones that supported the recruits during their arduous journey. Well done, Class 22-1!”

The 16-week academy at Gilbert’s Public Safety Training Facility prepares the recruits on different aspects of firefighting including emergency medical services, fire behavior, search and rescue, firefighter safety and extrication. New to this academy, Class 22-1 participated in Autism Awareness training through IBCCES and visited the Lauren’s Institute of Education, a local non-profit for children and adults with developmental disabilities

Applications for firefighters recently closed. The next recruit academy will begin in Summer 2023.

For more information on the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, visit gilbertaz.gov/Fire