coinjournal.net
Binance’s proof of reserves auditor pulls report, what does it mean?
Mazar’s, the accounting firm who worked with Binance on the proof of reserves report, has pulled the link from its website. Controversy followed the report, with critics decrying its lack of information on the liability side. Mazar’s had previously stated that this was a “report” and not an “audit”...
coinjournal.net
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
coinjournal.net
We can meet 100% of withdrawals, says Binance’s Changpeng Zhao
CZ dismisses concerns over whether Binance could handle a $2.1 billion withdrawal. The CEO confirmed that the crypto exchange could meet 100% of withdrawals on its platform. Binance has very solid revenue, CZ added. Binance can meet withdrawals on its platform. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, told CNBC...
coinjournal.net
CryptoQuant confirms Binance reserves are accounted for
Binance has faced a FUD storm in the past few days about its reserves. Binance has also been in the spotlight amid the ongoing FTX collapse hearing. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance reserves in its new audit report. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance’s proof of reserve...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
coinjournal.net
Will XLM recover from its recent dip after MoneyGram announced support for Stellar Aid Assist?
XLM has lost more than 3% of its value in the last 24 hours. MoneyGram has announced support for the Stellar Aid Assist. The total crypto market cap could fall below $800 billion soon. MoneyGram announces support for Stellar Aid Assist. Payment service provider MoneyGram announced on Thursday that it...
coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Bitcoin, Cardano, Binance Coin
Crypto prices remained in a consolidation phase this week as concerns about FTX contagion continued. They also reacted to the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve and the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. Here are some of the top crypto price predictions for the weekend. Bitcoin price prediction. Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
Australian regulator ASIC sues Finder Wallet
ASIC is suing Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced financial services. ASIC claims the Finder Earn product closely resembled a debenture. Finder Wallet stopped providing the service to its customers last month. ASIC sues Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced services. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on Thursday, December...
coinjournal.net
Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option
The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.
coinjournal.net
HOOK price defies gravity as Hooked Protocol activity rises
Hooked Protocol is a small but fast-growing platform. Its activity has surged to position 1 in DappRadar rankings. Hooked Protocol price defied gravity as the developers started airdrop distributions. It also rose as the platform rose to the top of the DappRadar rankings of the top BSC chain networks. HOOK rose to $2, which was much higher than this month’s low of $0.10.
