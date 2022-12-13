Muno-IgY - The breakthrough ingredient for differentiation and leadership in the immune health category

Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Bringing Spectacular Innovation to The Cannabis Industry
Only projects that have devised solutions to real-world issues will bounce back from the prolonged cryptocurrency sell-off. Unfortunately, the implosion, which shows no signs of slowing down, has already had casualties, with the latest being the FTT token. BudBlockz is one project that seeks to stand out from the crowd by solving a unique problem that has affected growth in the cannabis sector.
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands invests in NFT startup Metagood’s fundraiser
The pre-seed round raised $5 million, says TechCrunch. DAO contributed 70 ETH or $90,000 for 42 projects. Primary minting and secondary trading profits account for 4,600 ETH. The team behind the for-profit social impact NFT firm Metagood exclusively revealed to TechCrunch that it had received $5 million in its pre-seed round.
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
labroots.com
The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Nitta Gelatin’s fish collagen peptides now certified to Aquaculture Stewardship Council standards
The ingredient is part of the company’s Wellnex Replenwell line of collagen peptides that have been clinically shown to reduce visible signs of skin aging. Collagen peptides supplier Nitta Gelatin (Morrisville, NC) announced that its freshwater fish collagen peptide ingredients have been independently certified to Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) standards. The ingredients are part of Nitta Gelatin’s Wellnex Replenwell line of collagen peptides that have been clinically shown to reduce the visible signs of skin aging, including wrinkles, dryness, and loss of elasticity.
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis community
Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Seaweed-ingredients supplier Marinova named top organic innovator in Australian Organic Industry Awards
Marinova’s flagship fucoidan ingredients are certified organic. Seaweed-ingredients supplier Marinova Pty Ltd. (Tasmania, Australia) has been named top organic innovator in the Australian Organic Industry Awards. The award recognizes the company for, among other things, its flagship fucoidan ingredients which are certified organic. As Marinova explained in a press...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Will there still be shortages of dietary supplement packaging in 2023?
Are supply chain clouds still looming over supplement packaging?. When the first wave of the pandemic hit in early 2020, it would have been nice if crystal balls were available to guide industry through the chaos of what was to come. But truth be told, crystal balls weren’t the only thing in short supply.
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
nutritionaloutlook.com
Reporting patient outcomes in clinical trials: Why moving to electronic PROs makes sense
Like so much in the world, patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials are now recorded digitally, offering numerous benefits. In clinical research, a patient-reported outcome (PRO) is any report of the status of a patient’s health condition that comes directly from the patient, without interpretation of the patient’s response by a clinician. Even in today’s day and age when researchers can use diagnostic tests to measure almost everything, PROs still play a major role in clinical research. PROs are especially used to track indications like fatigue, headache, depression, anxiety, pain, and sleep quality.1 And, like so much in the world, PROs are now recorded digitally, offering numerous benefits.
Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs
Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
hstoday.us
DHS S&T Announces New Remote Identity Validation Tech Demo Challenge
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has announced the launch of the new Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD). Held in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), RIVTD is a...
aiexpress.io
Patient Data Interoperability Challenges in EHR and Healthcare Systems
Digital Well being Information(EHRs) have revolutionized the healthcare course of and emerged as a most well-liked resolution to enhance affected person care. Furthermore, the ever present adoption of EHR over the previous couple of years has develop into an integral a part of the healthcare supply system. That is the explanation, almost all healthcare enterprises large and small have carried out EHRs to gather and report information. As per the research report, EHR and EMR market size is projected to reach USD 47.6% billion by 2030.
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
