Integrating Machine Learning, Digital Platforms to Alzheimer Trials: David Bates, PhD
The chief executive officer and co-founder of Linus Health discussed screening tools for early cognitive decline and overcoming the complexities with using new-age technology. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "It’s those little things like latencies, initiation speed, termination speed ratios, like stroke length, thinking, time processing, time...
Future Implications of New Framework to Characterize Multiple Sclerosis: Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, FRCPC
The professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba detailed the implications of a new paper suggesting changes to the characterization of MS phenotypes and how it might impact previously approved therapies. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If we talk about changing a classification that is familiar...
Exposure to Low Concentration Carbon Dioxide Before Bedtime Improves Sleep Time
Findings from a recent randomized study demonstrated effective sleep maintenance of insomnia, as shown by increased sleep time and reduced awakenings, with low concentration of carbon dixoide. In a recent double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled cross-over study, results showed that adults with insomnia increased time spent asleep when exposed to a low...
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 16, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 16, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
Episode 79: A New Monoclonal for Alzheimer Disease
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN. [LISTEN TIME: 21 minutes]. Episode 79 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service. The...
The Relationship Between Sleep Disorders, Pediatric Epilepsy, and AntiSeizure Medications: Sanjeev Kothare, MD
The division director of pediatric neurology, and director of the pediatric sleep program at Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, spoke about the association between sleep disorders and pediatric epilepsy at the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “I think people are slowly...
High Risk of Sleep Disorder Burden in Transgender Youth: Ronald Gavidia, MD, MS
The clinical assistant professor in the division of Sleep Medicine, Department of Neurology, University of Michigan, spoke about sleep disorders associated with transgender youths. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “The most important part is to inform people that the transgender community has more sleep disorders than the...
Managing Chronic Migraine Through Treatment and Lifestyle Decisions: Dolores Santamaria, MD
The director of the Headache Center at Allegheny Health Network provided perspective on whether focusing in on medications or lifestyle choices has better impacts on improving chronic migraine. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "It’s really important to understand the multidisciplinary approach. It’s not just one shot, come...
NeuroVoices: Susan Abushakra, MD, on the Potential Role of ALZ-801 Within the Alzheimer Treatment Landscape
The chief medical officer of Alzheon detailed the efficacy, safety, and potential of ALZ-801, an investigational anti-amyloid therapy being assessed in high-risk individuals with early Alzheimer disease. With the approval of aducanumab (Aduhelm; Biogen) in June 2021, and the regulatory decision of lecanemab (Eisai; Biogen) coming next spring, there has...
Educational Videos Improve CPAP Adherence in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Although the effects of the educational intervention weren’t seen at 3 months, investigators noticed significant differences relative to standard of care at 12 months. Published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, findings from a study of treatment-naïve adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) suggest that using low health literacy-designed educational videos (EVs) can improve adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment.1.
