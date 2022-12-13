Read full article on original website
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/16/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update
December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette Township, feel they’ve been targeted by […]
wlds.com
Proposed Cannabis Craft Grow Facility Greenlit by City Council
Jacksonville is set to be the home of a new industry now that the city has approved measures allowing a proposed cannabis craft grow facility to move forward. The Jacksonville City Council approved a pair of measures related to the former AC Humko plant during their only regular December meeting last night.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Phyllis June Blankenship-Marshall
Phyllis June Blankenship-Marshall, 85 of Taylorville, passed away at 4:47p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born on October 22, 1937 in Bear Creek Township, Fayette County, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne Elvis and Grace Opal (Waddelow) Blankenship. Phyllis loved reminiscing about the good ole days growing up on the family farm with her siblings. She was a giving individual, whether it was a dish she enjoyed cooking, something she baked, or a start from one of her many plants she grew, she loved sharing what she had with others. She had an onery streak, and was always up for an adventure. She loved spending time outdoors and loved the feel of the wind in her face while enjoying boat rides or time on a motorcycle. Phyllis would never pass up a margarita and looked forward to many “Bloody Mary Sundays”. She loved dancing and music, especially Alan Jackson. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially when it involved a cookout or sitting around a campfire. Phyllis lived a full life that centered around her family. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, by whom she will be forever missed.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana Students Of The Month For December Announced
Peoples Bank and Trust and WMKR are recognizing the December Pana High School Students of the Month. Congratulations to Ryleigh Casner, Isaiah Harbert, Ethan Hicks, and Brandon Booker. L- R: People's Bank and Trust Representative Jennifer Mathis; Freshman Ryleigh Casner; Sophomore Isaiah Harbert; Junior Ethan Hicks; Senior Brandon Booker.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
