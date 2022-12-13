Phyllis June Blankenship-Marshall, 85 of Taylorville, passed away at 4:47p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born on October 22, 1937 in Bear Creek Township, Fayette County, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne Elvis and Grace Opal (Waddelow) Blankenship. Phyllis loved reminiscing about the good ole days growing up on the family farm with her siblings. She was a giving individual, whether it was a dish she enjoyed cooking, something she baked, or a start from one of her many plants she grew, she loved sharing what she had with others. She had an onery streak, and was always up for an adventure. She loved spending time outdoors and loved the feel of the wind in her face while enjoying boat rides or time on a motorcycle. Phyllis would never pass up a margarita and looked forward to many “Bloody Mary Sundays”. She loved dancing and music, especially Alan Jackson. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially when it involved a cookout or sitting around a campfire. Phyllis lived a full life that centered around her family. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, by whom she will be forever missed.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO