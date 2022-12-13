Read full article on original website
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Experts say it’s the best meteor shower of 2022 and could put on an impressive performance for evening stargazers, but widespread clouds and wintry weather could be problematic for onlookers on Tuesday night. Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky as one of the top astronomy events...
The Most Active Meteor Shower of the Year is Coming to the Hudson Valley
The most active time of the year for meteor showers continues through December, and as always, they're saving the biggest one for last. The Orionid meteor shower peaked in October, followed by the Taurids and the Leonids in the month of November. The last astronomical event of the year also...
NASA's Orion spacecraft captures stunning video of moon, Earth
NASA's Orion spacecraft showed stunning footage of the dark side of the moon and the Earth ahead of its Dec. 11 splashdown this weekend off the California coast.
When Is the December Full Cold Moon Mars Eclipse and How to See It
The last full moon of the year will occur at the same time that Mars aligns with the Earth, moon and sun, meaning the Red Planet will be at its brightest.
CNET
Astronomers Spot a Ghostly Light Glowing Throughout the Solar System
The deep darkness of space might not actually be so dark in our solar system. Astronomers analyzed over 200,000 images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, making tens of thousands of measurements to try to locate a residual background glow in the night sky. The project is called Skysurf, which is based at Arizona State University and involves researchers there and around the world.
Albany Herald
Full 'cold moon' shines bright and eclipses Mars in a rare event
December's full moon, also known as the "cold moon," will shine bright in the night sky this Wednesday, peaking at 11:08 p.m. ET. Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will also be visible in the night sky Wednesday, with an extraordinarily rare phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation of Mars, set to happen around the moon's peak fullness, according to EarthSky.
December’s top sky events include 2022′s strongest meteor shower, final full moon
Not to be outdone by the holiday season sparkle, Mother Nature will be spangling our night sky with some special events in the weeks to come. The month of December will feature the last full moon of 2022, the rapid-fire Geminid meteor shower, the low-key Ursid meteor shower, a peek at the mythical Pegasus constellation, the “disappearance” of Mars, and bright looks at Jupiter and Saturn.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft suffered power blip hours before its close lunar flyby
The Orion spacecraft had a brief power issue on Sunday (Dec. 4) but did complete its planned engine burn to return home as planned today.
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
Meteor shower double-header in store for Colorado stargazers this month
Colorado stargazers have a lot to look forward to this December, with two meteor showers set to dazzle the night sky before year's end. First up, the Geminid meteor shower – which is widely regarded as the most active shower of the year – is set to Peak on the night of December 13 and into the next morning.
Futurism
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
"Magical" and rare celestial events will take place tonight as the moon eclipses Mars. Here's how to watch.
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars.
Narcity
The Geminids Are Coming Soon & Here's Where To Watch The 'Best' Meteor Shower In Ontario
The Geminids meteor shower is set to peak mid-December, and you'll be able to watch dazzling meteors flash across Ontario's skies. This meteor shower is one of the "best" showers in the Northern Hemisphere, with up to 120 bright, white, and bold meteors filling up the sky per hour in ideal conditions, according to EarthSky.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Watch: Artemis 1 Orion craft approaches cratered lunar surface in stunning flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft sent new stunning video back to Earth during a close flyby of the moon during the Artemis 1 mission. Two very large lunar craters that are miles wide can be seen in the video. While NASA didn't reveal the names of the craters in posts to social...
High-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth this week
A stream of high-speed solar winds is expected to hit Earth on December 1 or 2 this week, Spaceweather.com has reported. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar activity is expected to peak, and strong solar winds should not be surprising. A major coronal mass ejection (CME), much like the Carrington Event of 1859, would be very worrying today.
myscience.org
Yale tech delivers data from ’hell planet,’ leads astronomers to its orbit
A Yale-designed and developed instrument has given astronomers a better idea of how 55 Cnc e - also known as the -hell planet- - got where it is today. A piece of Yale-developed technology has helped astronomers follow the fiery trail of the so-called -hell planet,- an exoplanet located 40 light years from Earth and nicknamed for its extremely close orbit to its sun.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: Solar Wind Traveling Millions of Miles Per Hour Expected to Hit Earth Until December 2
A solar storm in the form of a solar wind traveling million of miles per hour is expected to hit Earth this week, according to space weather officials. The storm reportedly came from a coronal hole and released charged particles that can disrupt Earth's magnetic field and cause a geomagnetic storm.
Planet to Appear at its Brightest Point in Years Above the Hudson Valley
Skies in the Hudson Valley are expected to be clear this week, which will provide the area with its best chance to catch a rare astronomical event. AccuWeather says we won't get an opportunity like this again until 2025. Just back in early November, we got our last look at...
NPR
DART: The Impacts Of Slamming A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid
If an asteroid were hurling through space, making a beeline straight to Earth, how would humans prevent it from doing what it did to the dinosaurs? Would we bomb it? Would we shoot lasers at it like a scene from Hollywood's latest sci-fi flick? Well, the folks at NASA have designed and tested a theory.
