Kalispell, MT

railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
wsfltv.com

Video: Montanans heroically rescue 4 horses stuck in icy pond

KALISPELL, Mont. (KPAX) – Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana. The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice. In a post on Facebook, the fire department was able...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crash in Flathead Co. leaves 73-year-old dead

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Whitefish on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a southbound Toyota in the center lane on Highway 93 attempted to turn left into a private access in front of northbound traffic. A northbound Dodge Ram swerved...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Both lanes blocked on HWY 28 due to crash near Plains

PALINS, Mont. - A commercial vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on Highway 28 near Plains. The crash is located at mile-markers 0 to 10, Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Road conditions are snow and...
PLAINS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022

A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead officials find human remains inside burned home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead officials discovered human remains inside a house that caught fire on Sunday morning. Flathead 911 received a report of a structure fire on the 13000 block of North Fork Road, north of Polebridge. After further investigation, officials found human remains. At this time, the remains...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

