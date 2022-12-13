Read full article on original website
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
wsfltv.com
Video: Montanans heroically rescue 4 horses stuck in icy pond
KALISPELL, Mont. (KPAX) – Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana. The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice. In a post on Facebook, the fire department was able...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
NBCMontana
Crash in Flathead Co. leaves 73-year-old dead
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Whitefish on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a southbound Toyota in the center lane on Highway 93 attempted to turn left into a private access in front of northbound traffic. A northbound Dodge Ram swerved...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
montanarightnow.com
Both lanes blocked on HWY 28 due to crash near Plains
PALINS, Mont. - A commercial vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on Highway 28 near Plains. The crash is located at mile-markers 0 to 10, Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Road conditions are snow and...
A Whitefish legend is in need of support from the community
Gary Cabell worked as a ski patroller until 1986 and then continued to work at restaurants on the mountain and in town.
Flathead Beacon
Grievances Take Center Stage at Education Forum
The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 12 held its first of four “Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families” sessions at Sykes Diner in downtown Kalispell. Hosted by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, the meeting aimed to connect Flathead Valley residents to the Superintendent and to provide a forum for discussion. The gathering of parents, teachers, local politicians and community members took a sharp turn as attendees called for the dissolution of teachers unions, cuts to educator salaries, the integration of conservative values in public schools and an overhaul of history curriculum.
A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022
A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
NBCMontana
Flathead officials find human remains inside burned home
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead officials discovered human remains inside a house that caught fire on Sunday morning. Flathead 911 received a report of a structure fire on the 13000 block of North Fork Road, north of Polebridge. After further investigation, officials found human remains. At this time, the remains...
Human remains found in home lost to fire near Polebridge
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
montanarightnow.com
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
