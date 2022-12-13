ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

Little Charli is Serving Up Roman Style Pizza in the West Village

Wood-fired Roman-style pies can now be found at Little Charli in the West Village made with recipes from Neapolitan pizzaiolo Salvatore Olivella. Olivello helped open some of the city’s top notch pizza joints, including Rossopomodoro at Eataly, Danny Meyer’s Marta and, Serafina to name a few. Like all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Around Town - Tea-Tinis at 8282, NYC Ugly Sweater Parties, Where to Swim with the 7 Fishes and more.

8282 is featuring a tea-tini station for the holidays. Starting Friday, December 16 through Christmas Day, a selection of teas such as burdock, buckwheat, chai, corn, matcha, and jasmine will be shaken up with vodka, tea-infused soju, tea syrup, and citrus bitters, all made in-house. Mixologist Katrina Sobredilla has created these innovative tea fusion cocktails to pair well with 8282’s menu which is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju, which means food you eat with alcohol in Korean, and larger shared plates named Banju, meaning alcohol paired with good food. 8282 will be opened on Christmas Eve from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm and Christmas Day from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

The Paris Café Reopens at The South Street Seaport

It is one of New York City’s oldest brasseries and now The Paris Café, established in 1873, has been meticulously restored, is now open to the public once more after surviving Hurricane Sandy and the pandemic. Drink & Enjoy Crew Founder Chris Reda along with White Horse Tavern and the Hunt + Fish Club have teamed up to restore the venue to its former glory with a new menu and late night lounge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Down & Out in the East Village

The East Village has a history with oyster saloons. Now, there is one you can try called Down & Out recalling the end of prohibition while keep cocktail prices pretty tame by New York standards in the $14-$16 range. Bar Manager Madison Barker is paying tribute to the city’s immigrant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy