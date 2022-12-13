8282 is featuring a tea-tini station for the holidays. Starting Friday, December 16 through Christmas Day, a selection of teas such as burdock, buckwheat, chai, corn, matcha, and jasmine will be shaken up with vodka, tea-infused soju, tea syrup, and citrus bitters, all made in-house. Mixologist Katrina Sobredilla has created these innovative tea fusion cocktails to pair well with 8282’s menu which is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju, which means food you eat with alcohol in Korean, and larger shared plates named Banju, meaning alcohol paired with good food. 8282 will be opened on Christmas Eve from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm and Christmas Day from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO