Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Old Lubbock Jail to Become Alluring New Boutique Hotel, Would You Stay There?
The Former Lubbock County Jail is being repurposed as a boutique hotel for downtown Lubbock, but would you stay in a room that used to be a jail cell? I say yes!. According to KCBD-TV, a developer has given plans to the county to repurpose the former Lubbock County Jail as a boutique hotel right in the heart of historic downtown Lubbock.
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton
What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Top 10 Google Searches in Lubbock In 2022, #1 May Surprise You
We all love Google. We take to it when we need to find something, learn something or are just bored. I use it all the time and a lot of people here in Lubbock do too. Here are the top Google searches in Lubbock for 2022. Top 10 Google Searches...
City of Lubbock To Sell Water To Wolfforth
The Lubbock City approved a deal this week where the City will begin selling water to the City of Wolfforth. The agreement is for 25 years and will help Wolfforth keep up with growth and demand of resources. The contract begins on June 1, 2023 and the billing rate according...
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
Lubbock Ranks in Top 3 US Cities with the Worst Cell Service
Something I never thought much about until moving to Lubbock was my cell service. I never had a problem with my provider or the coverage I got in Arizona, but once I move to the Hub City, I started noticing a difference. My phone would slow down a ridiculous amount,...
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?
So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
10 Lubbock Neighborhoods With the Most College Students
Whether you are a college kid looking for the best place to live and be near your peers, or you are done with school and want to avoid living near college kids, this list is for you. Lubbock has a wide variety of neighborhoods that fit anyone's needs. Whether you...
How You Can Help Lubbock Animals in Need this Holiday Season
While we venture into the season of giving, don’t forget to give back to those in need. No matter what you are passionate about, if you are able to give back, it can change someone’s life for the better. One of my personal passions is animal rescue. So,...
Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?
Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
