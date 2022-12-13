The holiday season is here, and for the Black digital nomad, holiday festivities are taking on a whole new meaning. A Black digital nomad is a new breed of modern day professional, who chooses to live and work remotely. Whether working from the comfort of their home, or from somewhere exotic such as Thailand or Bali, digital nomads have embraced the freedom that comes with working on their own terms. But what exactly does being a digital nomad involve?

2 DAYS AGO