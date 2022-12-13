The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether. In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO