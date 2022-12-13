Read full article on original website
Related
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
Gov. Hochul vetoes ‘Stop the Chop’ bill that would have limited NYC helicopter traffic
A helicopter lands on Manhattan's West Side. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have limited chopper traffic The bill would have banned nonessential helicopter flights from the West 30th Street heliport and would also have allowed people to sue for excessive noise caused by helicopters either on the ground or in the air. [ more › ]
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case
A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
Former staffer suing NY Attorney General James
A former staffer for New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the AG and her former longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan.
Astoria Post
LIC Parks Organization Reflects on 2022, Seeks Donations for 2023
The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy broke many of its own records in 2022, with the organization attributing its success to its volunteers, donors and sponsors. The organization, which helps maintain and organize events at Long Island City’s waterfront parks, removed more weeds this year than ever before (1,100 bags), hosted more runners at its LIC Waterfront 5K than in the past (1,400 participants), and held more than 100 free programs that drew thousands of visitors to the parks.
The Wealthiest New Yorkers Could Leave the City Because of High Taxes, Comptroller Says
The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether. In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...
rocklanddaily.com
Lawsuit Claims Rockland Redistricting "Maximizes the Power of Hasidic Leaders"
Michael Parietti, a Ramapo activist, claims that Rockland County's legislative redistricting empowers Hasidic Jews at the expense of other residents and enhances the electability of legislators. On Friday, December 9, Parietti filed a 161-page legal action with the Supreme Court in New City against County Executive Ed Day, The County...
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
News 12
Hempstead residents say redistricting process is dividing minority populations
More than two dozen people made their voices heard Tuesday, saying the Town of Hempstead is discriminating against communities of color when it comes to redistricting. They're asking for fair representation. The residents rallied outside Town Hall to show their frustration. They're accusing the town of stretching district lines to...
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold
Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
Comments / 0