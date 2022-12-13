ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tiger Woods and son Charlie at PNC Championship 2022

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBONv_0jh6XZMw00

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods team up once more at this year’s PNC Championship.

It will be their third appearance together, following an agonisingly close finish last year, finishing second behind John Daly and his son, John II, who plays college golf with Arkansas. The tournament, which started in 1995, will put 20 teams against each other, with former major winners playing with a member of their family.

This year’s field includes major winners dating back to 1959, and the entry criteria ensures a prestigious cast of characters. To tee it up, you must have won a major or a Players Championship, while your partner must not hold a PGA or LPGA Tour card.

All in all you will find 73 major titles in the field this week, with past champions celebrated and maybe some from the future too, as super talent Charlie takes the latest step in what may develop into an exciting career following in his father’s footsteps. Tiger has been shaking off some rust after playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match last weekend and the pair lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth - both of whom play this week too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tiger and Charlie’s latest tournament together:

When is the PNC Championship?

The 2022 PNC Championship takes place over 17-18 December at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf with coverage on Saturday starting at 6pm GMT, while coverage on Sunday starts slightly earlier at 4:30pm GMT.

A live stream is available on the Sky Go app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xz0mT_0jh6XZMw00

Who’s in the field at the 2022 PNC Championship?

  • Stewart Cink and Conor Cink
  • John Daly and John Daly II
  • David Duval and Brady Duval
  • Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
  • Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
  • Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington
  • Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
  • Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar
  • Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
  • Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
  • Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard
  • Mark O’Meara and Sean O’Meara
  • Gary Player and Jordan Player
  • Nick Price and Greg Price
  • Vijah Singh and Qass Singh
  • Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee
  • Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth
  • Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
  • Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
  • Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

