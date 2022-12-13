ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lottie Moss says her sister Kate Moss ‘never really supported’ her professionally

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEjLR_0jh6XOuB00

Lottie Moss has suggested her sister, fellow supermodel Kate Moss , “never really supported her” professionally.

The 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she described how she began 2022 “in the worst place of my life”, but is now in the “best place I’ve ever been mentally”.

Sharing a sequence of photographs taken by her friend and ex- Made In Chelsea star Jessica Anne Woodley, Moss explained her decision to move away from the fashion industry.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard for people to understand but being in a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me, being judged in the newspaper constantly and having my every move watched since I was 16 has been very difficult for my mental health.”

Moss continued: "I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time,” she said, in reference to being the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss.

“I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have,” she added.

Moss said fashion modelling was "not for me” and “had its ups and downs”.

She said the positives were that it allowed her to meet “some amazing people” and took her to “some amazing places”.

The model added that she usually struggles with expressing her feelings and did not want her post to come off as “poor me”.

Earlier this week, Moss unveiled a new face tattoo on social media, commenting “don’t drink alcohol, kids”.

The new ink, which reads “lover”, is placed underneath her left eye.

The news comes weeks after Moss described her experience of going to rehab in February as “the best thing ever” for her mental health.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” she revealed during an episode of Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast.

She revealed: “I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”

Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.

She advised other people who were struggling with depression or mental health to speak out.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kate Hudson reveals whether she’ll have more kids: ‘I’ve been having children my entire adult life’

Kate Hudson has revealed whether she will have more children in the future.The 43-year-old actress recently opened up about being a mother to her three children, and how she’s embracing her forties as her “best pocket” of life yet.“I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” Hudson said in a new interview with Byrdie. “I’ve got my four-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”The Knives Out: Glass Onion star shares her 18-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her 11-year-old...
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
The Independent

Meghan Markle jokes about only wish for wedding day: ‘All I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reflected on their royal wedding, with the Duchess of Sussex joking about her one wish for her big day.In the fourth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, the couple spoke about their 2018 nuptials. During the episode, Meghan recalled that she wasn’t nearly as nervous as she expected to be, before poking fun at the three things she wanted on her wedding day.“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” she said....
The Independent

Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family

A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals private texts from Beyonce telling her she’d break ‘curses’

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”In 2021, Markle...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
The Independent

‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom

In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
The Independent

Harry chose to leave royalty behind – blaming Meghan always had an ulterior motive

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series has continued to set the record straight. For years, large swathes of the British media have formed their own stance on what led the pair to quit as senior royals and move to the United States. Coined “Megxit”, the couple’s move to live a more independent life was instantly positioned as solely Meghan’s doing. In this version of events, Prince Harry had been strong-armed into leaving behind his family and a way of life he loved by his “controlling” American wife. Because it couldn’t possibly have been of his own accord.Harry and Meghan, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals she wanted to ‘look like a rainbow’ during final week as a working royal

Meghan Markle revealed that she wore a lot of different colours during her last engagements as a working royal because she wanted to “look like a rainbow.”In the fifth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on their last week as senior royals back in March 2020. The pair first announced that they’d be stepping back from the royal family in January 2020.Speaking to the camera, Meghan explained why she didn’t wear clothes that were colourful throughout her years as a working royal.“Until that last week in the UK, I rarely...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry’s reaction to text from William after Oprah interview

The final episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has revealed the moment Prince William texted Prince Harry after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed the royal family in their 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries were released on Thursday15 December. While volume one – which debuted on 8 December – focused on the couple’s early relationship and Meghan’s experiences with racism in the UK leading up to their wedding day, volume two shared details about their 2018 wedding and the fallout from the couple stepping back...
Glamour

Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet

Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
NEW YORK STATE
POPSUGAR

The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Trial Proves the Burden of Proof Always Falls on Black Women

"Who Shot Meg" is trending on social media more than two years after gunshots allegedly rang out in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The incident has sparked speculation and deep division across social media. Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, in her feet after an argument that capped a night of drinking and partying in Kylie Jenner's pool. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges; if convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan share ‘joyful’ Christmas card after Netflix series bombshells

Prince Harry and Meghan have wished fans a “joyful holiday season” in a newly-released Christmas card, shared the day after explosive details of their time as senior royals were revealed in the second installment of their documentary series.The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix saw the Duke of Sussex claim how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.The claim joined a host of other allegations, which included the couple condemning the treatment of Meghan...
OK! Magazine

Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest

When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane. "My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."ALL IN THE FAMILY!...
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian reveals she won’t let daughter True sleepover at Kourtney Kardashian’s house

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she won’t let daughter, True, spend the night at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.The 38-year-old reality star discussed her daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, during an interview alongside her older sister for Vanity Fair.During the segment, Khloe was hooked up to a lie detector while Kourtney asked her a series of questions. The Poosh founder brought up her niece and asked if the four-year-old was allowed to spend the night at her aunt’s home. “Okay, are you ever going to let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney asked her sister, who responded: “Probably...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Vol 2 review: An almost unendurable three additional hours of grudge-rehashing

Well, that’s that then. They’ve done it. Harry and Meghan have gone full scorched earth. Part two of their Netflix saga may not have been as explosive as anticipated – but it will almost certainly see them struck off the family Christmas card list, thanks to Harry airing details of Megxit-related rows with Prince William and King Charles. But an almost unendurable three additional hours of grudge-rehashing gives very little further insight into why the pair remain so furious at the Royal Family. I can see now why they Deathly-Hallows-Part-One-and-Part-Two-ed their heavily hyped documentary. It would simply...
The Independent

William shares message on ‘togetherness’ hours after bombshell new Harry and Meghan claims OLD

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” tonight at a carol concert, just hours after bombshell claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary. The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy. Laughing and joking with...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy