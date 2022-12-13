Read full article on original website
BBC
'Without this they would be sleeping on streets'
A 14-bed emergency accommodation project for those sleeping rough is proving vital in the freezing temperatures. The Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub in Norwich is run by charity St Martins Housing. It takes people on for 72 hours, or sometimes longer, until they can find somewhere more permanent to stay.
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts
A massive winter storm is barreling east, leaving roughly 14 million Americans across the upper Midwest and Great Plains under winter alerts. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest on the dangerous blizzard and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 14, 2022.
BBC
Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future
As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for December 13, 2022
This morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will be in the twenties. Today high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the north and will be light. Download our WTAJ...
