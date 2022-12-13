Read full article on original website
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?
As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
These Winter Car Deals Will Save Your Wallet and Tires
It may be a winter wonderland outside, but those of us who commute know the pain of waking up to a freezing cold car covered in snow and ice. And getting stuck in a snowdrift is frustrating and dangerous—especially when you’re not prepared. That’s why it’s important to keep the trunk stocked with winter car essentials.
Half Christmas Trees Are the Perfect Way to Save Space This Holiday Season
Christmas trees are a major symbol of the holiday season, but not everyone has the space to set up a whole tree, even if it’s artificial. Over the years, the popularity of one space-saving option has increased among people who live in small living spaces: artificial half Christmas trees.
Can You Leave Snow on the Deck?
Before we get to the topic at hand, permit me a personal admission: I don’t leave snow on any walking or driving surface, at least not for long. I’m the guy in the neighborhood with the extra wide shovel, clearing the sidewalk at my end of the block before dawn so early walkers don’t pack down the snow.
How To Install Ice-Proof Rain Gutters
Ice accumulation on your roof can be a major problem over a long winter. Learn how to install ice-proof rain gutters and rest easy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Declutter a Room in 3 Easy Steps
Do you let your mail and magazines pile up? Has your kitchen junk drawer expanded to two or more drawers? That black hole of a closet could probably use some attention, too. Once something goes in, it never comes out. Decluttering living spaces tops countless New Year’s resolution and spring-cleaning...
Using Laminate Flooring for the Basement: What To Know
Not so long ago, installing laminate flooring in a basement was a sure way to void the warranty. The laminate’s fiberboard core would soak up moisture seeping through the concrete floor and floating around in the humid air. The result? Warping, bending and curling. Today you can buy waterproof...
How To Keep an Amaryllis Plant Alive After Christmas
Ten years ago, when I placed a potted amaryllis bulb on my desk at work, no one seemed to know what it was. In my non-scientific poll of anyone who came by, I was astonished to find 75% of my co-workers couldn’t identify the big bulb. Today, thanks in...
9 Ways To Increase the Heat From Your Wood-Burning Fireplace
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire in your wood-burning fireplace are wonderful until your heating bill arrives. Then you discover heat from your furnace goes up the chimney along with heat from the wood. Is there a way to increase the heat from your fireplace to lower your fuel costs?
Why Is My Furnace Blowing Cold Air?
When winter rages and the temperature drops, your home’s HVAC system is more important than ever. There’s nothing worse than discovering your furnace blowing cold air, whether continuously or intermittently, in the middle of the most brutal stretch of winter. Luckily, there are a few things you can...
How To Replace a Range Hood Filter
Keep your kitchen clean and grease free by replacing your range hood filter every six months. Here's how. Range hoods save us from smoke-filled kitchens and wailing smoke alarms. But range hoods are only as good as their filters. If it's been more than six months since you've replaced yours, it's time to swap them out, or at least investigate what your manufacturer recommends.
Why You Should Use Microfiber Towels
Microfiber towels can hold water like a sponge. That has made them extremely popular, replacing cotton cloths as the “go-to” wipe for house and car care cleaning and polishing. Positively charged, they also effectively hold dirt like a magnet away from the surface and won’t scratch the finish...
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
10 Fireplace Tile Ideas
Update your fireplace and overall space with these colorful fireplace tile ideas from Instagram. An all-black tile fireplace makes a big impact in this sleek, modern bedroom by @hausofdesign.hod, drawing the eye up to the gorgeous vaulted ceiling. Black tile is also a great way to camouflage a wall-mounted TV so it blends in with minimalist decor. The large size tiles minimize grout lines and give the overall look a clean finish.
Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots
Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
8 Simple Fixes if Your Heater Is Not Working
If you suspect furnace problems, try these eight furnace fixes you can do yourself before calling a pro. Your furnace is probably the most important appliance in your home. Unless you live somewhere that doesn’t get cold, ever, then, it’s literally the device that makes your house livable, along with the running water. So when it it’s not working and the mercury outside is dropping, you’ll need to be able to diagnose the problem and fix it ASAP.
How To Install Cedar Shingle Siding
Cedar shingle siding is beautiful, durable and probably not as difficult to install as you think. Here's how to install this premium natural siding. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Winterize a Hot Tub
A relaxing soak in a bubbly hot tub sounds like the perfect way to shake off the winter chill. But many hot tub owners close down their private spa while buttoning up their summer cabin or vacation home for the winter. Just like its larger cousin, the swimming pool, a hot tub needs to be properly winterized.
How To Clean a Furnace Ignitor
Gas furnaces offer lots of advantages. They’re easy to use, there’s no need to gather fuel and they feature fine temperature control. That’s why about half of U.S. households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But gas furnaces do have...
Vintage Tile Backsplash Ideas
A vintage tile backsplash adds character and old-world charm to your kitchen. Here's how to achieve the look with old and new tile. When restoring their 1930s Spanish bungalow, @spanishcasa wanted the kitchen to be as authentic as possible. The yellow and black tiled backsplash and countertops are new, but the retro colors are replicas from the time period. The tile came from @bwtilecompany, a great resource for bold vintage colors from the 1930s though the 1960s.
