Giants news, 12/13: Playoff odds, Lawrence, Love, offensive woes, more headlines

By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent. The Giants knock Washington’s chance of reaching the playoffs all the way down to 28 percent with a victory.
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats

The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Is Isaiah Hodgins a long-term option at WR for New York Giants?

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off the Buffalo Bills practice squad during their bye week. Hodgins was buried on the depth chart in Buffalo but was elevated by the Bills to the active roster for the Steelers and Chiefs games, where he had a collective four catches for 41 yards.
Like Giants, Commanders’ players felt Week 13 was really a loss

It feels like we just did a ‘5 questions’ segment with SB Nation’s ‘Hogs Haven,’ because, well, we did. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off again this weekend, though, so here we go again. ‘KyleSmithforGM’ again steps up to answer our questions.
Barkley and Jones 2023

I have listened to all of the experts on the Kay show, and I think they are all idiots. They keep saying to give Jones a contract worth 20 to 25 million per for 2 years. Their nuts! This guy can't see anything down field. He is only worth a 1-year deal at 10 million. If he can find a taker for more than that let him go. With Barkley trade him to the San Diego for a draft pick and with Jones if he signs with somebody else, we will get a 3rd round pick for him in the 2024 draft and we will need it to fill the holes in this team.
Do the Giants deserve to be a playoff team? That depends

The New York Giants probably over-achieved during their expectation-raising 6-1 start to the 2022-23 NFL season. They have probably under-achieved during a depressing 1-4-1 skid over their past six games. Right now, none of that matters any more. What matters is that they are in a position no one would...
The present and future of the Giants’ secondary

In an otherwise disastrous season for the Denver Broncos, one source of comfort has been their excellent secondary. The Broncos lead the NFL in pass coverage according to Pro Football Focus with an outstanding 90.4 season grade to date. Three secondary members sport an elite coverage grade of 80 or higher, two more are above 70, and none are below 60.
