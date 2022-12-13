I have listened to all of the experts on the Kay show, and I think they are all idiots. They keep saying to give Jones a contract worth 20 to 25 million per for 2 years. Their nuts! This guy can't see anything down field. He is only worth a 1-year deal at 10 million. If he can find a taker for more than that let him go. With Barkley trade him to the San Diego for a draft pick and with Jones if he signs with somebody else, we will get a 3rd round pick for him in the 2024 draft and we will need it to fill the holes in this team.

1 DAY AGO