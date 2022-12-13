Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars.
Big Blue View
Giants' RB Saquon Barkley feeling better, knows he needs a big game Sunday night
Saquon Barkley has not been on the New York Giants' injury report this week, significant after he was questionable with a neck injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley, in fact, seems to be feeling frisky in the buildup to Sunday night's critical game against the Washington Commanders.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Playoff odds, Lawrence, Love, offensive woes, more headlines
By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent. The Giants knock Washington’s chance of reaching the playoffs all the way down to 28 percent with a victory.
Big Blue View
Poll: Will the Giants defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday?
Do you think the New York Giants will defeat the Washington Commanders this Sunday in their critical NFC East rematch? Vote in this week's 'SB Nation Reacts' poll to let us know. Results will be posted later in the week. The two teams tied, 20-20, at MetLife
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/15: Barkley, Jones, Daboll, Manning and Jeter, more headlines
Ed: Thinking back to Week 13, Giants players said the game felt like a loss. From this perspective, I thought it was a game the Giants should have won. How did Washington players take it? How did you take it?. Kyle SmithforGM: From what I’ve heard, Washington players took it...
Big Blue View
'Valentine's Views' podcast: Giants-Commanders Week 15 crossover preview
On this episode of the 'Valentine's Views' podcast, Ed Valentine and Jamual Forrest of the 'Trap or Dive' podcast preview Sunday's key New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 contest.
Big Blue View
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats
The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Big Blue View
Is Isaiah Hodgins a long-term option at WR for New York Giants?
The New York Giants signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off the Buffalo Bills practice squad during their bye week. Hodgins was buried on the depth chart in Buffalo but was elevated by the Bills to the active roster for the Steelers and Chiefs games, where he had a collective four catches for 41 yards.
Big Blue View
Like Giants, Commanders' players felt Week 13 was really a loss
It feels like we just did a '5 questions' segment with SB Nation's 'Hogs Haven,' because, well, we did. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off again this weekend, though, so here we go again.
Big Blue View
Barkley and Jones 2023
I have listened to all of the experts on the Kay show, and I think they are all idiots. They keep saying to give Jones a contract worth 20 to 25 million per for 2 years. Their nuts! This guy can't see anything down field. He is only worth a 1-year deal at 10 million. If he can find a taker for more than that let him go. With Barkley trade him to the San Diego for a draft pick and with Jones if he signs with somebody else, we will get a 3rd round pick for him in the 2024 draft and we will need it to fill the holes in this team.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15: What to expect when Washington has the ball
The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15. This game marks the second time in three weeks the two teams have played, and the second time in two games the Commanders have faced the Giants. Considering these two teams faced off just two weeks ago,...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders, Week 15: How the Giants' offense can succeed vs. Washington's defense?
The New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in a crucial Week 15 matchup on Sunday Night Football. The two teams played just two weeks ago in Week 13, where the score ended in a 20-20 tie; it was the first tie for the New York Giants since a 1997 Week 13 game against Washington.
Big Blue View
Giants' DC Wink Martindale: 'We have our work cut out for us' defending Washington
The New York Giants are prepping for what could well be the biggest game of their season this week. While the playoffs are still a month away, the Giants’ game against the Washington Commanders certainly has a “playoff” feel to it. The Giants and Commanders share a...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15: 3 things the Giants need to do better to come away with a victory
If the New York Giants are going to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, giving their playoff aspirations a major boost, they are going to have to do several things better in Week 15 than they did in Week 13 — and over the past six games in general.
Big Blue View
49ers at Seahawks: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
"Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy will look to make it three wins in a row when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football — and he just might help out the New York Giants in the process.
Big Blue View
Do the Giants deserve to be a playoff team? That depends
The New York Giants probably over-achieved during their expectation-raising 6-1 start to the 2022-23 NFL season. They have probably under-achieved during a depressing 1-4-1 skid over their past six games. Right now, none of that matters any more. What matters is that they are in a position no one would...
Big Blue View
Giants' playoff scenarios? Don't ask Brian Daboll to figure 'em out
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll certainly understands the importance of Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders. He also absolutely knows where his 7-5-1 Giants stand in the NFL playoff race with four games to go. Good luck, though, getting him to talk about it. Media members...
Big Blue View
NFL picks, predictions, Week 15: Does BBV staff think Giants will defeat Commanders?
Will the New York Giants upset the Washington Commanders on Sunday night to boost their hopes of reaching the NFC playoffs? Let’s see what your Big Blue View staff writers believe, along with the rest of our NFL moneyline picks for Week 15.,. Nick Falato. Washington had the luxury...
Big Blue View
The present and future of the Giants' secondary
In an otherwise disastrous season for the Denver Broncos, one source of comfort has been their excellent secondary. The Broncos lead the NFL in pass coverage according to Pro Football Focus with an outstanding 90.4 season grade to date. Three secondary members sport an elite coverage grade of 80 or higher, two more are above 70, and none are below 60.
Big Blue View
Giants' Saquon Barkley still leading Pro Bowl vote getter at running back
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley remains the leading vote-getter among running backs in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl Games. As of Wednesday at noon, with voting set to close on Thursday, Dec. 15, Barkley had 150,683 votes. Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans had 143,755. Other Giants...
