Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs
A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
kgncnewsnow.com
5 Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
An operation took place over the weekend that led to several arrests of child sex predators. The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division led this operation with help from Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, WT Police Department, and the US Marshals Service. Suspects were arrested after arriving at an undisclosed...
KFDA
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
Tulia Police Chief resigns from department for ‘personal reasons’
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.” The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.” Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as […]
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Moore County Lieutenant pays tribute to K-9 officer that died
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Moore County Lieutenant Brandon Jones his 12-and-a-half-year-old K-9 Lucifer “Luc” Jones was more than just a partner but a big part of the family. A Facebook post from Lt. Jones detailed Luc’s deaths along with his continued hard work and dedication to the Sheriff’s office for nine years. Jones […]
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Suspect armed with gun attempts to rob cell phone store, leaves empty handed
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for attempted robbery. According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to the Boost Mobile at 1815 Amarillo Blvd. for an attempted robbery. The victims said the suspect had a gun. But he left empty handed.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
kgncnewsnow.com
Robbing The Dead
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
kgncnewsnow.com
Search Warrant Lead To 2 Arrests
Potter County Deputies issued a search warrant for residents in the 1600 block of South Lincoln Street on December 9th. The search led to the discovery of Cocaine and MDMA, as well as a firearm. 2 suspects were detained, Julian Loera and Abril Gonzalez Perez. Both were taken to the...
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 retiring after 16 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years. A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building. Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council […]
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
news4sanantonio.com
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
Comments / 0