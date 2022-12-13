ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler PD purchasing new digital forensic scanner to document crime, crash scenes

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is set to purchase a three-dimensional laser scanning system to document, reconstruct, and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites. The City Council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to be used toward the purchase of a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions. According to a news release, investigators currently use hand measurements, a total station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance. The Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner captures data and documents crime scenes and vehicle crash sites more efficiently and with better accuracy, according to the release. Learn more at this link.
Jacksonville man gets three years in Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

TYLER – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop. According to our news partner KETK, Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler police in July 2021 after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The shooting left one woman dead and two others injured. Police in 2021 said a fight in the parking lot started the shooting and that more than 50 shots were fired in total. Jaderick Willis, 23, of Jacksonville, was injured in the shooting and originally listed as a victim by police. He has since been charged with murder and was booked into Smith County Jail on July 2, 2021.
Teachers to earn over $5.1 million in incentive pay

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD is awarding more than $5.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks, according to a school district news release. “We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district,” said district Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, as quoted in the release. Wilcox said the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain the most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom. Incentive bonus distribution will come in “lump sum” disbursement beginning Friday, Dec. 16. Click here for more details.
