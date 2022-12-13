ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice and snow start hammering East Coast states after same deadly storm system proved ‘more devastating’ than expected in the South

The massive storm system that pulverized homes, killed three people in Louisiana and brought blizzard conditions to northern states is bringing a new wave of brutal weather starting Thursday. More than a foot of snow has covered parts of the upper Midwest since Monday, including Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, the...
States where the fewest workers are going back to the office

States where the fewest workers are going back to the office. An empty office space in a business. Bosses were hopeful Labor Day weekend might be a turning point, with big firms and Wall Street Banks behind the push to bring workers back to the office. COVID-19 was described as becoming “manageable,” while the need for face-to-face collaboration was stressed.
