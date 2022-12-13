Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Has Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
NBA roundup: Nets prevail on Kyrie Irving’s last-second trey
Kyrie Irving hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-116 Friday
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque High, Bernalillo honor coaching legends, Friday hoop highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most accomplished high school basketball coaches were honored on Friday night. Both Albuquerque High and Bernalillo unveiled additions to their respective courts to pay tribute to Jim Hulsman and Henry Sanchez. Hulsman coached at AHS from 1969-2002, leading the Bulldogs to 660 wins and seven state titles, which […]
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets
