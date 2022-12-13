ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque High, Bernalillo honor coaching legends, Friday hoop highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most accomplished high school basketball coaches were honored on Friday night. Both Albuquerque High and Bernalillo unveiled additions to their respective courts to pay tribute to Jim Hulsman and Henry Sanchez. Hulsman coached at AHS from 1969-2002, leading the Bulldogs to 660 wins and seven state titles, which […]
BERNALILLO, NM

