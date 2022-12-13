Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
MLB
Red Sox DFA Hosmer to make room for new hurler
The Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, in conjunction with a deal with the Royals to add right-hander Wyatt Mills. Boston sent Minor League righty Jacob Wallace to Kansas City in the trade. The move signifies a vote of confidence in rookie Triston Casas...
MLB
Armed with elite splitter, Walker joins loaded Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Taijuan Walker's path to signing a four-year deal with the Phillies started a couple weeks ago on a Zoom call with a Philadelphia contingent that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. But Walker's journey toward becoming one of the...
MLB
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
MLB
'Excited to be a part of it': Heaney welcomed by Rangers
ARLINGTON -- As Andrew Heaney made his way through the halls of Globe Life Field -- with pictures of former players like slugger Adrián Beltré surrounding him -- he couldn’t help but recall the old Rangers lineups he had faced over the years. “[I saw] the one...
MLB
How Marmol helped Cards land Contreras
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A self-described competition junkie who regularly seeks out challenges and wakes up and goes to bed thinking about winning the next pass-or-fail moment, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol views the offseason jockeying for free agents and position battles to come through the prism of competition.
MLB
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
MLB
This sneaky deal could be huge for Mariners' bullpen
This story was excerpted from Daniel Kramer's Mariners Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Contending teams can never have enough relief reinforcements, and despite boasting one of MLB’s best bullpens last year, the Mariners are no exception, particularly after trading high-leverage righty Erik Swanson in the Teoscar Hernández deal.
MLB
Boone high on Rodón, rotation: 'You love the way it looks'
NEW YORK -- Assuming the Yankees' deals with outfielder Aaron Judge and starting pitcher Carlos Rodón get officially announced, manager Aaron Boone is thrilled at how his roster is shaping up for 2023. A day after New York reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with Rodón, Boone...
MLB
Astros bring back entire staff under Dusty, add one coach
HOUSTON -- The Astros on Thursday announced that their entire coaching staff would return for the 2023 season, with one additional member. Tommy Kawamura will join the field staff as Major League game planning coach, transitioning from the baseball operations staff. Kawamura has served as the Astros' manager of advanced...
MLB
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
MLB
White Sox add Benintendi on 5-year, $75M deal (sources)
CHICAGO -- Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal, Major League sources told MLB.com on Friday. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers was first with the report, with no confirmation coming from the team. Benintendi has been a White Sox target previously and was taken by...
MLB
Mets aren't done shopping in these 2 areas
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. So far this offseason, Steve Cohen’s Mets have shelled out close to half a billion dollars on free agent contracts for Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, David Robertson and Omar Narváez, while also swinging a trade for reliever Brooks Raley.
MLB
O's sign versatile Frazier to fill multiple holes
This offseason, the Orioles had been seeking a left-handed hitter who could play second base and/or corner outfield. Adam Frazier checked all of those boxes. On Thursday, Baltimore announced it signed the 31-year-old Frazier to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. The deal is worth $8 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Trevor May heads to A's on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s added some much-needed experience to their bullpen on Friday by signing right-handed reliever Trevor May to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $7 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and performance bonuses that could earn May another $500,000, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
MLB
LIVE: Mets welcome new arms Robertson, Quintana, Raley
The Mets are holding a media availability via Zoom with new pitchers David Robertson, José Quintana and Brooks Raley. The Mets bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Raley from the Rays and signing Robertson to a one-year deal. Quintana, who pitched for the Cardinals and Pirates last season, joins a rotation that's fronted by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
MLB
Which division is best heading into 2023?
A lot of heavy lifting has happened across MLB the last couple weeks. That doesn’t mean we’re done with this Hot Stove season. Far from it. But it does mean we can begin to take a more defined look at the landscape and see where the intra-divisional intrigue lies.
MLB
Kiermaier sees centre field as 'my job to lose'
TORONTO -- Baseball loves a good buzzword, and “run prevention” is having its moment in Toronto. It’s big, broad and intentionally vague, but the simplest definition is Kevin Kiermaier, the longtime Rays outfielder who just finalized a one-year, $9 million deal with the Blue Jays for 2023. After a decade of dazzling and frustrating the Blue Jays with his defensive brilliance, it’s Toronto’s turn to enjoy the show.
