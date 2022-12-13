Read full article on original website
Related
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
Most Small SUVs Fail New Insurance Industry Crash Tests
The majority of small SUVs sold in the US failed the updated frontal crash tests conducted by the insurance industry.
Consumer Reports.org
Tesla and Nissan Make the Most Reliable Electric Vehicles
Consumer Reports’ surveys yield data from hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners, including serious problems they have experienced with their cars, such as something that breaks or malfunctions. This history is used to predict the reliability of the new models. While our survey data reveal that EVs as a category have more frequent problems than other vehicles, this year it also revealed some bright spots, particularly from Tesla and Nissan.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
torquenews.com
Best Deals on Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Says Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest selection from Consumer Reports on what they found to be 10 models that are the best deals toward buying the most fuel-efficient cars based on overall fuel-economy test results, recent consumer car shopping data, and current MSRP pricing. It’s All About Reliability, Savings, and Fuel Efficiency...
torquenews.com
Subaru Gets Shut Out Of The KBB Best Buy Awards Of 2023
Where is Subaru in the latest Kelley Blue Book Best Buy of 2023 Awards? See which brands and cars get the top awards and why the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Ascent, and Solterra are missing. In the new Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Best Buy of 2023 Awards, no 2023...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...
findingfarina.com
Useful Plumbing Maintenance Tips
Keeping your plumbing clean and well-maintained is integral to maintaining your home. Whether living in a small apartment or a large house, you can do some simple things to keep your plumbing in good working order. It will save you money if you keep your plumbing in good condition. Preventative...
Subaru issues recall of 271,000 SUVs because of 'increased risk' of fire
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday that Subaru issued a voluntary recall of over 271,000 Ascent sport utility vehicles.
Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t
When buying a new or used car, there a many fess you must pay, but there are also those that can be dropped or reduced. The post Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These SUVs Have the Safest Back seats, According to Consumer Reports and the IIHS
The IIHS and Consumer Reports find that only two SUVs of the 15 tested passed the new rear-seat crash testing. The post These SUVs Have the Safest Back seats, According to Consumer Reports and the IIHS appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
newsy.com
Lithium Batteries On E-Bikes Are Exploding Without Warning
For Delores Solomon, losing her electric mobility scooter means losing her livelihood as a delivery driver. "It adds a little more to my Social Security because it’s hard living on a fixed income. You see today, everything is going up," Solomon said. But she says it isn’t worth risking...
How To Clean a Furnace Ignitor
Gas furnaces offer lots of advantages. They’re easy to use, there’s no need to gather fuel and they feature fine temperature control. That’s why about half of U.S. households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But gas furnaces do have...
Consumer Reports.org
Most and Least Reliable Vacuum Cleaners
Every year we ask Consumer Reports members about the vacuums they own. Are they reliable, and do they make them happy?. We get reams of information on the best—and worst—brands, and our members also give us more valuable insight into what breaks and which features are important to them when buying a new vacuum.
Comments / 0