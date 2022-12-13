ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Tesla and Nissan Make the Most Reliable Electric Vehicles

Consumer Reports’ surveys yield data from hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners, including serious problems they have experienced with their cars, such as something that breaks or malfunctions. This history is used to predict the reliability of the new models. While our survey data reveal that EVs as a category have more frequent problems than other vehicles, this year it also revealed some bright spots, particularly from Tesla and Nissan.
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter

Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
torquenews.com

Best Deals on Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Says Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest selection from Consumer Reports on what they found to be 10 models that are the best deals toward buying the most fuel-efficient cars based on overall fuel-economy test results, recent consumer car shopping data, and current MSRP pricing. It’s All About Reliability, Savings, and Fuel Efficiency...
torquenews.com

Subaru Gets Shut Out Of The KBB Best Buy Awards Of 2023

Where is Subaru in the latest Kelley Blue Book Best Buy of 2023 Awards? See which brands and cars get the top awards and why the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Ascent, and Solterra are missing. In the new Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Best Buy of 2023 Awards, no 2023...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...
findingfarina.com

Useful Plumbing Maintenance Tips

Keeping your plumbing clean and well-maintained is integral to maintaining your home. Whether living in a small apartment or a large house, you can do some simple things to keep your plumbing in good working order. It will save you money if you keep your plumbing in good condition. Preventative...
OHIO STATE
newsy.com

Lithium Batteries On E-Bikes Are Exploding Without Warning

For Delores Solomon, losing her electric mobility scooter means losing her livelihood as a delivery driver. "It adds a little more to my Social Security because it’s hard living on a fixed income. You see today, everything is going up," Solomon said. But she says it isn’t worth risking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

How To Clean a Furnace Ignitor

Gas furnaces offer lots of advantages. They’re easy to use, there’s no need to gather fuel and they feature fine temperature control. That’s why about half of U.S. households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But gas furnaces do have...
Consumer Reports.org

Most and Least Reliable Vacuum Cleaners

Every year we ask Consumer Reports members about the vacuums they own. Are they reliable, and do they make them happy?. We get reams of information on the best—and worst—brands, and our members also give us more valuable insight into what breaks and which features are important to them when buying a new vacuum.

