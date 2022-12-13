Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) reportedly negotiated her WWE exit back in the summer, and just finalized her NJPW deal last month. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Banks is set to have a limited per-appearance contract with NJPW, which will see her appear at the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. A second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen if Banks will appear at both shows. It was also reported that Banks and WWE did not agree to a new contract as they were far apart on money, with Banks asking for a high number. Banks is set to make major money with NJPW as her fee is said to be “significantly higher” than what NJPW paid for Chris Jericho, making her the highest-paid contracted wrestler to NJPW and Stardom parent company Bushiroad. Specifics of Banks’ NJPW pay has not been revealed, but Jericho made $100,000 per appearance.

1 DAY AGO