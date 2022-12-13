Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
Backstage Update on WrestleMania 39 Plans, The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER
WWE officials reportedly have several WrestleMania 39 ideas still under consideration. In regards to rumors on the WrestleMania 39 card being finalized, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are multiple ideas for WrestleMania cards being discussed, and every top talent has multiple different ideas under discussion as of this week.
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
AEW Announces Stipulations for Final Matches Between The Elite and Death Triangle
AEW has announced stipulations for the final two matches in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As noted, Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M and PAC defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when Penta used the ring bell hammer to get the win. After the match, Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match on next week’s Holiday Bash show, and the challenge was accepted. Dynamite ended with Death Triangle up 3-1.
Rumor on Where the Weekly ROH TV Show Might Tape From
ROH TV is rumored to be taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in the near future. Fightful Select adds that this is an unconfirmed rumor, but AEW talents are under the impression that this will be the location of ROH TV tapings. It’s likely that ROH TV would tape...
Kevin Owens Tries to Get WWE Hall of Famer to Come Out of Retirement for One More Match Against Him
Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.
NJPW Announces Details on Crowd Cheering Guidelines, Road to Tokyo and New Year Dash Events
NJPW officials held a press conference on Wednesday night to reveal details on upcoming Road to Tokyo Dome events, New Year Dash, and more. NJPW President Takami Ohbari opened the presser by announcing new guidelines that will allow crowds to have “in principle vocal support” beginning with Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Amerikaz Most Wanted event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Komander, ASF, and Arez vs. Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo...
Sasha Banks Talks Filming A Movie In Boston, How Incredible The Experience Was
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) recently appeared alongside her longtime friend/rival Bayley on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live, where The Boss spoke about wrapping her first film project, and how she continues to remain busy outside of pro-wrestling. Highlights are below. On her experience filming...
Triple H and Other WWE Officials Reportedly Down on Returning Superstars
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be underwhelmed by some of the Superstars that have returned to the company in recent months. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that a “handful of talent” brought back during the re-hiring wave of the summer have “under-performed and severely underwhelmed” Triple H and other officials since returning.
Braun Strowman Shares Advice That Triple H Gave Him About Having A Positive Mindset
WWE superstar and former Universal champion Braun Strowman recently joined CBS Sports for a discussion about Triple H, where the Monster Among Men reflected on whether there were any plans to have a feud with the Game back in 2017 following that year’s Survivor Series. Strowman also shares advice given to him by the new head of creative. Check out what that was in the highlights below.
WWE NXT Spoilers for 12/20/2022
The December 20 edition of WWE NXT was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below are full spoilers:. UPDATE: You can click here for the spoilers that will air on December 27. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit...
WWE NXT House Show Results from Ft. Pierce, FL 12/16/2022
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida:. * Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Dani Palmer and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter. * Donovan Dijak defeated Hank Walker. *...
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
DAZN Unable To Air IMPACT Wrestling In Certain Countries Due To Their Existing Deal With WWE
Back in November IMPACT Wrestling and DAZN signed a multi-year agreement that would see IMPACT be broadcast internationally around the world. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the partnership, and why DAZN will be unable to air IMPACT in certain countries. According to the report, IMPACT will...
Chris Jericho to Star In New Pro Wrestling-Themed Movie
AEW star Chris Jericho is set to star in a new pro wrestling-themed horror movie. “Dark Match” recently wrapped filming in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, according to Deadline. The movie will focus on a small-time wrestling company that accepts a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for the match.
Backstage Updates on Sasha Banks from NJPW, WWE and AEW
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) reportedly negotiated her WWE exit back in the summer, and just finalized her NJPW deal last month. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Banks is set to have a limited per-appearance contract with NJPW, which will see her appear at the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. A second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen if Banks will appear at both shows. It was also reported that Banks and WWE did not agree to a new contract as they were far apart on money, with Banks asking for a high number. Banks is set to make major money with NJPW as her fee is said to be “significantly higher” than what NJPW paid for Chris Jericho, making her the highest-paid contracted wrestler to NJPW and Stardom parent company Bushiroad. Specifics of Banks’ NJPW pay has not been revealed, but Jericho made $100,000 per appearance.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,605 tickets and there are 764 left. The show is set up for 12,369. Here is the updated card for the show:. Roman Reigns returns. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs....
WWE SmackDown Results 12/16/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois as we see Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos arriving in the back. They are excited for tonight’s show. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole says there’s talk that tonight may be a big one for Zayn. The Usos and Zayn enter the arena and they are all smiles.
IWGP Tag Team Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A today’s NJPW World Tag/Super Junior Tag League finals event, Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) beat Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the World Tag League tournament. This was Goto’s fourth World Tag League victory. They will now challenge FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for...
