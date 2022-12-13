Read full article on original website
Cast your mind back to the cover of British Vogue’s June 2022 issue, which featured a radiant Gisele Bündchen. The image read: goddess energy. The Brazilian supermodel embodied the same spirit at a recent event in Sāo Paulo, swathed in a gold lamé gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço.
What Sold in 2022? Well, if the verdicts of the following six retailers from around the world are anything to go by, you likely went out, a lot, you dressed up, you got a leg up (heels are on the rise, again) and you timewarped back to the ’90s, complete with Gaultier, Mugler, Blumarine, vintage Gucci, and Diesel; Glenn Martens’s reimagining of the playfully poppish Italian jeans label has ticked the boxes for an awful lot of you.
While playing the all-American Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins often delivers wild takes on classic French style—including bright red berets and bold trench coats. Ahead of its season three premiere, Collins made an appearance on Good Morning America in New York City this morning, and she sported one of her best French-inspired looks yet off the screen. How so? She leaned into classic tailoring, a decidedly more subdued approach to French dressing than her TV character takes.
“Issie loathed casual,” Detmar Blow, husband of the late Isabella Blow, tells Vogue. “She liked people to make an effort.” Hilles House, their home in the Cotswolds, embodies that very maximalist ethos: The walls are covered in centuries-old paintings, images from fashion shoots by Steven Meisel, and even a Botticelli-inspired William Morris tapestry that houseguest Alexander McQueen once claimed that he grabbed off the hooks, stuffed into his suitcase, and smuggled back to London. (It was a prank—albeit a convincing one: “Everyone freaked out,” Blow’s niece, Harriet Verney, recalls.)
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
Festive season is officially here. With an abundance of events to attend, it’s time to get your most glamorous pieces out from the back of your wardrobes. There’s no better way to celebrate in style than wearing a go-to little black dress—especially if it’s a cozy one.
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The return of Gucci and Saint Laurent to Milan, Martine Rose at Pitti, and Emily (Bode) in Paris: January’s menswear schedules are jostling with standouts and surprises. The season will kick off on 10 January at trade show Pitti in...
At the beginning of the year, Hailey Bieber predicted that “glazed doughnut” skin was going to be a thing. It ended up being so popular—and pervasive—that it quickly extended to our nails. Nail salons have been inundated with requests for the pearlescent, dewy finish this year. So much so that Hailey is now the patron saint of all things glazed—it’s her thing.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, confidence is key. “It’s not always easy, but it’s true; it’s a form of self-care, being kind to yourself,” she says. In tandem with nurturing a healthy sense of self (she shares a penchant for positive affirmations with White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson), following a skin-care routine is an important part of the 24-year-old’s approach to wellness. “I know that I’m going to thank myself when I get older for it,” says Cline of the diligent TLC she gives her complexion. Today, Cline, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, walks Vogue through her beauty regimen, from glow-inducing skin care to drawing on siren eyes.
If you’re a regular viewer of The White Lotus—or even just a casual peruser of social media—you’ve likely heard of nothing but the show’s second season’s finale ever since it aired on Sunday. Two of the season’s brightest lights by far were Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), the joined-at-the-hip aspiring city girls (and occasional sex workers) who find themselves very much alive—and, in Lucia’s case, loaded with cold hard cash—by the season’s end. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the duo, particularly for Lucia, but there was something deeply gratifying about seeing two young women not get totally destroyed by the show’s always-churning plot twists.
Y2K style fully came back this year—see Katie Holmes’s dress-over-jeans as proof—but are the 2010s the next fashion era to have a revival? The decade wasn’t that long ago, but there’s already been signs that point to yes. The business-casual look of the 2010s, for one, has been creeping its way back into fashion. Though today it’s via sleek suiting, and less about bodycon dresses and sock buns. Like it or not, there’s also a more polarizing trend from the decade that’s having a comeback, both on the runways and the red carpets. Are you ready for the return of peplum silhouettes?
In 2015, luxury travel advisor Carly Cucco and Austin Barnard met in a very L.A. way—they were both attending a friend’s birthday party at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. They started dating shortly thereafter, and in 2018, the couple attended Indian jewelry designer Shalini Kasliwal’s wedding in Bologna, Italy.
I’m always falling in love. With people, with places, with fragrances, with anything. Every time I do, I want to keep that thing as close to me as possible for the rest of my life and into the next. Forever in a single kiss, an eternity in a spritz of perfume. But more often than not, life has other plans. As a beauty and fragrance writer, I spend much of my time interrogating my personal relationship with beauty. I often create ties to color and scent that are more than just skin deep. So imagine my shock when I began to hear whispers that my all-time favorite fragrance was being discontinued. Beauty products are discontinued every day to make room for newer, more exciting things. It’s normal. But the news of my favorite scent, Byredo’s 1996, being pulled from the shelves forever hit me harder than just another product because, to me, this wasn’t just another product.
