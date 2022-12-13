I’m always falling in love. With people, with places, with fragrances, with anything. Every time I do, I want to keep that thing as close to me as possible for the rest of my life and into the next. Forever in a single kiss, an eternity in a spritz of perfume. But more often than not, life has other plans. As a beauty and fragrance writer, I spend much of my time interrogating my personal relationship with beauty. I often create ties to color and scent that are more than just skin deep. So imagine my shock when I began to hear whispers that my all-time favorite fragrance was being discontinued. Beauty products are discontinued every day to make room for newer, more exciting things. It’s normal. But the news of my favorite scent, Byredo’s 1996, being pulled from the shelves forever hit me harder than just another product because, to me, this wasn’t just another product.

