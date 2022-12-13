Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Defrauding FTX Customers And Investors: SEC
The FTX founder stands accused of diverting customers from the crypto exchange FTX to his trading firm Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried also allegedly defrauded equity investors from around May 2019 till November 2022. The SEC announced charges against SBF hours after Bahamian authorities arrested the fallen FTX founder and Southern...
Federal Prosecutors Mull Charges Against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao: Reuters
Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department remained undecided about charging Binance with fraud and money laundering. About a dozen prosecutors reportedly advised actions against the leading crypto exchange, its founder Changpeng Zhao, and other executives at the company. Other lawyers proposed delaying any decision till more evidence can be...
FTX Lawyers Acknowledge Company Mismanagement At First Bankruptcy Hearing
The new CEO of FTX has assembled an investigation team to trace and secure company assets. Attorneys appearing for the exchange have admitted to poor management of the company. The lawyers have acknowledged the exchange’s unreliable financial records and compromised systems. FTX’s lawyers have outlined the misappropriation of funds...
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried: I Am Willing To Testify On The 13th
Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that he will appear before the House Committee on Financial Services. SBF’s tweets on Friday were a sharp turnaround from his earlier refusal to testify in Washington DC. The affirmation to attend Tuesday’s hearing came amid a Twitter spat with 3AC bosses Su Zhu and Kyle...
BlockFi sues former FTX CEO over Robinhood shares
The crypto lender filed a complaint in New Jersey regarding Sam Bankman-Fried’s Robinhood shares. SBF pledged his Robinhood shares to BlockFi as part of an agreement on November 9, the lender filed this week hours after declaring chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood was purchased in May...
FTX bankruptcy documents reveal “lack of dependable corporate records” and “unconventional leadership style”
Bankruptcy documents filed unveiled loose corporate controls at Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX. The filing also labeled SBF’s tweets as “disruptive” to proceedings. New CEO John Jay Ray III dubbed the lack of financial records as the worst he had seen so far in his 40-year...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
U.S Lawmakers Want DOJ To Launch An Investigation Into FTX
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse have written to the U.S. Attorney General urging him to launch an investigation into FTX’s downfall. The lawmakers want the investigation to be conducted with utmost scrutiny. The letter accuses the bankrupt exchange of misleading investors by portraying a false sense of...
FTX Hid Alameda’s $8 Billion In Liabilities Using Software And ‘Weird Korean Account’: Report
Alameda’s liabilities with crypto exchange FTX were masked on the orders of Sam Bankman-Fried, CFTC officials alleged. Nishad Singh, a top executive in SBF’s crypto empire, supposedly developed code that redirected Alameda’s billions in liabilities to a ‘weird Korean account’. The CFTC, DOJ, and SEC...
FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
Raydium Hacker Swaps $2.5 million in Stolen Crypto From Solana To Ethereum
An exploiter stole around $2.5 million in cryptocurrencies from Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium. The team confirmed that a hacker withdrew liquidity pool tokens from its admin wallet on Friday. The hacker swapped the stolen digital assets from Solana to Ethereum, per on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was exploited...
CZ Binance: FTX’s misappropriation of user funds was clear once due diligence started
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC that due diligence during the FTX deal didn’t last long. Zhao said “misappropriation of user funds” at Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange was clear once the process started. The deal collapsed after Binance saw the books and FTX filed for bankruptcy...
CFTC: Alameda Used FTX Customer Funds To Stave Off Insolvency In May/June 2022
Alameda Research also had unlimited access to customer accounts among other special privileges at the FTX crypto exchange. The CFTC’s complaint against Sam Bankman-Fried cited insider information, chat logs, and internal conversations as evidence for its lawsuit. Charges were also filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the...
BREAKING: Nexo Is Shutting Down Its U.S Business
Nexo will be shutting down its operations in the United States. The London-based crypto lender cited the lack of regulatory clarity as the reason for this move. The lender’s negotiations with U.S. regulators have failed to yield any results. Nexo is facing simultaneous enforcement actions from eight different U.S....
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0