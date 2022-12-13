ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Defrauding FTX Customers And Investors: SEC

The FTX founder stands accused of diverting customers from the crypto exchange FTX to his trading firm Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried also allegedly defrauded equity investors from around May 2019 till November 2022. The SEC announced charges against SBF hours after Bahamian authorities arrested the fallen FTX founder and Southern...
EWN

Federal Prosecutors Mull Charges Against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao: Reuters

Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department remained undecided about charging Binance with fraud and money laundering. About a dozen prosecutors reportedly advised actions against the leading crypto exchange, its founder Changpeng Zhao, and other executives at the company. Other lawyers proposed delaying any decision till more evidence can be...
EWN

FTX Lawyers Acknowledge Company Mismanagement At First Bankruptcy Hearing

The new CEO of FTX has assembled an investigation team to trace and secure company assets. Attorneys appearing for the exchange have admitted to poor management of the company. The lawyers have acknowledged the exchange’s unreliable financial records and compromised systems. FTX’s lawyers have outlined the misappropriation of funds...
EWN

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried: I Am Willing To Testify On The 13th

Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that he will appear before the House Committee on Financial Services. SBF’s tweets on Friday were a sharp turnaround from his earlier refusal to testify in Washington DC. The affirmation to attend Tuesday’s hearing came amid a Twitter spat with 3AC bosses Su Zhu and Kyle...
WASHINGTON, DC
EWN

BlockFi sues former FTX CEO over Robinhood shares

The crypto lender filed a complaint in New Jersey regarding Sam Bankman-Fried’s Robinhood shares. SBF pledged his Robinhood shares to BlockFi as part of an agreement on November 9, the lender filed this week hours after declaring chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood was purchased in May...
DELAWARE STATE
EWN

U.S Lawmakers Want DOJ To Launch An Investigation Into FTX

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse have written to the U.S. Attorney General urging him to launch an investigation into FTX’s downfall. The lawmakers want the investigation to be conducted with utmost scrutiny. The letter accuses the bankrupt exchange of misleading investors by portraying a false sense of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EWN

FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
EWN

Raydium Hacker Swaps $2.5 million in Stolen Crypto From Solana To Ethereum

An exploiter stole around $2.5 million in cryptocurrencies from Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium. The team confirmed that a hacker withdrew liquidity pool tokens from its admin wallet on Friday. The hacker swapped the stolen digital assets from Solana to Ethereum, per on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was exploited...
EWN

CFTC: Alameda Used FTX Customer Funds To Stave Off Insolvency In May/June 2022

Alameda Research also had unlimited access to customer accounts among other special privileges at the FTX crypto exchange. The CFTC’s complaint against Sam Bankman-Fried cited insider information, chat logs, and internal conversations as evidence for its lawsuit. Charges were also filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the...
EWN

BREAKING: Nexo Is Shutting Down Its U.S Business

Nexo will be shutting down its operations in the United States. The London-based crypto lender cited the lack of regulatory clarity as the reason for this move. The lender’s negotiations with U.S. regulators have failed to yield any results. Nexo is facing simultaneous enforcement actions from eight different U.S....
WISCONSIN STATE
EWN

EWN

