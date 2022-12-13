ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

These were the best updates to Apex Legends in 2022

It has been a big year for Apex Legends. The game is as popular as it’s ever been, with fans flocking to try out new legends, new maps, and new modes. Early in the year, the game celebrated its third milestone, a major achievement for any live service game. Rather than resting on their laurels, the development team at Respawn Entertainment made sure that players always had something to look forward to.
dotesports.com

How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8

After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
dotesports.com

Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League

Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
dotesports.com

It should take players 41 hours to ‘beat’ VALORANT according to Xbox Game Pass

Well, this is interesting. It turns out you can “beat” VALORANT. This may come as a surprise to players who have put thousands of hours into the game and have never hit the finish line, but according to the game’s new listing on Xbox Game Pass, it should have happened around the 41-hour mark.
dotesports.com

How to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia quest

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now and now it’s been joined by one of the most recently popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Four characters from the anime have joined the fight for the island alongside some new challenges that will keep players engaged and test their mettle as heroes among some of the best.
dotesports.com

Grubby shares the true meaning of playing Dota 2 for the holidays

Multiple factors drive Dota 2 players to wake up in the mornings. While most log into the game to continue climbing up the ranked ladder, some come back for the thrill of the battle, and true Dota 2 players aim to squeeze more out of the game, according to Grubby.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?

The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.
dotesports.com

TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023

Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
dotesports.com

How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League profile

Riot Games added Challenges to League of Legends in Patch 12.9, and opinions in the community were split. Some were happy to have a system to track progress over time while others feared it may lower the quality of ranked matches. Either way, it seems they’re here to stay, whether you’re a fan or not.
dotesports.com

Who will be the next League of Legends champion?

Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.
dotesports.com

Overwatch World Cup to end 3-year hiatus with valiant return in 2023

Some of competitive Overwatch’s brightest stars rose to glory by fighting their way through the Overwatch World Cup, a global competition that demands both talent and tenacity. Due to COVID-19, the tournament has been dormant for three years and many in the scene considered it a lost cause thanks to the ever-shifting global climate.
dotesports.com

Valve permanently bans Virtus Pro player and others from Dota 2 events for account sharing

With Dota 2 rosters locked in place, the 2023 DPC action has kicked off with open qualifiers. New faces and veterans alike have been trying to make it to the Closed Qualifiers, and some were trying to fool the system from the get-go. Earlier this morning, Valve took action against 10 players for account sharing, including a member of the new Virtus Pro squad.
dotesports.com

Christmas comes early for Apex players with Prime Gaming bundle

Apex Legends is celebrating the festive season and if you’re a Prime Gaming survivor during this time you’ll have a chance to need some neat free loot. The Revenant Candy Bundle is now up for grabs and available for Prime subscribers across all devices including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. In this bundle, you’ll get three Candy-themed cosmetics.
dotesports.com

Amateur League of Legends gets boost from Riot’s new NACL schedule

Riot Games is making huge adjustments to all major regions’ broadcast schedules ahead of the 2023 Spring Split. The biggest and arguably most controversial adjustment comes in North America, as the LCS is moving to weekdays. With the LCS studio shifting to the Riot Games Arena to accommodate for VCT games taking the North America weekend slot, NA fans are now without home-region League of Legends action on the weekends—or so they thought.
dotesports.com

One of the best controller players in VALORANT is a free agent￼

Former OpTic VALORANT player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has parted ways with the North American organization to enter free agency, he said on Twitter earlier today. “I will be back and better than ever,” he said. Marved is the final player to be released from OpTic Gaming...

