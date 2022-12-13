Read full article on original website
These were the best updates to Apex Legends in 2022
It has been a big year for Apex Legends. The game is as popular as it’s ever been, with fans flocking to try out new legends, new maps, and new modes. Early in the year, the game celebrated its third milestone, a major achievement for any live service game. Rather than resting on their laurels, the development team at Respawn Entertainment made sure that players always had something to look forward to.
Overwatch 2 devs are working on Roadhog rework that will change his ‘one shot’ power
The Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work tackling all the issues on their checklist. In particular, they’ve been trying to adjust heroes like Sojourn and Doomfist, who have either been the best or worst characters so far in the sequel. Sojourn was recently nerfed again, but there’s...
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League
Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
It should take players 41 hours to ‘beat’ VALORANT according to Xbox Game Pass
Well, this is interesting. It turns out you can “beat” VALORANT. This may come as a surprise to players who have put thousands of hours into the game and have never hit the finish line, but according to the game’s new listing on Xbox Game Pass, it should have happened around the 41-hour mark.
Gnaske’s gravity cannon mishap launches him out of Apex Legends Global Series regional final
The Apex Legends Global Series is in the midst of its last two regional finals as the remaining teams in EMEA and North America try to solidify their place at the Split One Playoffs LAN today. Every place and point matters—and that’s why some of the game’s strange interactions can be so important.
Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it
The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience. The limited-time mode sets players on a course to...
How to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia quest
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now and now it’s been joined by one of the most recently popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Four characters from the anime have joined the fight for the island alongside some new challenges that will keep players engaged and test their mettle as heroes among some of the best.
Grubby shares the true meaning of playing Dota 2 for the holidays
Multiple factors drive Dota 2 players to wake up in the mornings. While most log into the game to continue climbing up the ranked ladder, some come back for the thrill of the battle, and true Dota 2 players aim to squeeze more out of the game, according to Grubby.
Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?
The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.
TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023
Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League profile
Riot Games added Challenges to League of Legends in Patch 12.9, and opinions in the community were split. Some were happy to have a system to track progress over time while others feared it may lower the quality of ranked matches. Either way, it seems they’re here to stay, whether you’re a fan or not.
Who will be the next League of Legends champion?
Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.
Deku (and his quirk), All Might, and other MHA heroes arrive in Fortnite’s latest anime collab
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games of the past five years, so it only makes sense that it would eventually partner with one of the most popular animes, My Hero Academia. When it was first teased in the first Chapter Four launch trailer, many players couldn’t stop talking about it.
Weigh in: Riot is asking fans which League champions should get mid-scope updates next year
In League of Legends, mid-scope updates are often decided by the community more or less, and now, players once again have the chance to be heard. TheTruexy, a game designer for League, started a debate on Twitter yesterday asking asking the community for proposals for the next mid-scope updates. He...
Overwatch World Cup to end 3-year hiatus with valiant return in 2023
Some of competitive Overwatch’s brightest stars rose to glory by fighting their way through the Overwatch World Cup, a global competition that demands both talent and tenacity. Due to COVID-19, the tournament has been dormant for three years and many in the scene considered it a lost cause thanks to the ever-shifting global climate.
Valve permanently bans Virtus Pro player and others from Dota 2 events for account sharing
With Dota 2 rosters locked in place, the 2023 DPC action has kicked off with open qualifiers. New faces and veterans alike have been trying to make it to the Closed Qualifiers, and some were trying to fool the system from the get-go. Earlier this morning, Valve took action against 10 players for account sharing, including a member of the new Virtus Pro squad.
Christmas comes early for Apex players with Prime Gaming bundle
Apex Legends is celebrating the festive season and if you’re a Prime Gaming survivor during this time you’ll have a chance to need some neat free loot. The Revenant Candy Bundle is now up for grabs and available for Prime subscribers across all devices including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. In this bundle, you’ll get three Candy-themed cosmetics.
Amateur League of Legends gets boost from Riot’s new NACL schedule
Riot Games is making huge adjustments to all major regions’ broadcast schedules ahead of the 2023 Spring Split. The biggest and arguably most controversial adjustment comes in North America, as the LCS is moving to weekdays. With the LCS studio shifting to the Riot Games Arena to accommodate for VCT games taking the North America weekend slot, NA fans are now without home-region League of Legends action on the weekends—or so they thought.
One of the best controller players in VALORANT is a free agent￼
Former OpTic VALORANT player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has parted ways with the North American organization to enter free agency, he said on Twitter earlier today. “I will be back and better than ever,” he said. Marved is the final player to be released from OpTic Gaming...
