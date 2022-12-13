ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-State Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Program

Mid-State Technical College recognized the achievements of its Nursing program completers in a pinning ceremony Dec. 10 on the Wisconsin Rapids Campus. Thirty-five graduating students were joined by their family and friends in the celebration. The nursing pinning ceremony is a celebratory endcap to a nursing student’s academic career and a bridge between nursing school and a nursing career.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum

The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Native Crowned Miss America 2023

(Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) Miss Wisconsin has won the title of Miss America 2023. According to Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wausau native Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison, is the third woman from Wisconsin to be crowned as Miss America.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

spmetrowire.com

Family nurse practitioner joins Aspirus Clinic

Aspirus Plover Clinic-Vern Holmes Drive announced this week it has hired Spencer Shupe, APNP. As a family nurse practitioner, Spencer cares for patients of all ages. According to a news release from Aspirus, he takes a special interest in preventive medicine and mental health. Spencer earned a master of science...
PLOVER, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair

The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Group Looking to Bring Fine Dining Establishment to the Downtown

At last night’s Marshfield City Council meeting, MRDG, LLC. presented their vision for a possible high end and fine dining restaurant in downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause with Forward Financial Bank in Marshfield, and a member of MRDG, LLC., which stands for Marshfield Restaurant Development Group and is comprised of Marshfield business members, stated they decided to work on this project after it was determined in multiple studies and surveys that Marshfield residents would like to see more fine dining and high end restaurants in downtown Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle slide in this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 9:01am they received a report of a vehicle slide in 200 yards west of Pray Avenue on Granton Road. When they arrived, they found the vehicle in the north ditch. The airbags had deployed.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected

(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
