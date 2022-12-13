At last night’s Marshfield City Council meeting, MRDG, LLC. presented their vision for a possible high end and fine dining restaurant in downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause with Forward Financial Bank in Marshfield, and a member of MRDG, LLC., which stands for Marshfield Restaurant Development Group and is comprised of Marshfield business members, stated they decided to work on this project after it was determined in multiple studies and surveys that Marshfield residents would like to see more fine dining and high end restaurants in downtown Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO