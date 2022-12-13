Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Mid-State Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Program
Mid-State Technical College recognized the achievements of its Nursing program completers in a pinning ceremony Dec. 10 on the Wisconsin Rapids Campus. Thirty-five graduating students were joined by their family and friends in the celebration. The nursing pinning ceremony is a celebratory endcap to a nursing student’s academic career and a bridge between nursing school and a nursing career.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum
The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Native Crowned Miss America 2023
(Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) Miss Wisconsin has won the title of Miss America 2023. According to Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wausau native Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison, is the third woman from Wisconsin to be crowned as Miss America.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Memorial Hospital Hospice Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The hospice program at Black River Memorial Hospital will reach a new milestone this month, celebrating its 20th anniversary. The program generally provides services to patients who have been diagnosed with six or fewer months to live. There is no age requirement as the program’s youngest patient was only 6 months old, with the oldest being 106 years old.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman First Nuclear Engineer to Compete in Miss America Contest
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Wausau will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the Miss America contest Dec. 15. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, Grace Stanke, who was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June, is using her platform to...
spmetrowire.com
Family nurse practitioner joins Aspirus Clinic
Aspirus Plover Clinic-Vern Holmes Drive announced this week it has hired Spencer Shupe, APNP. As a family nurse practitioner, Spencer cares for patients of all ages. According to a news release from Aspirus, he takes a special interest in preventive medicine and mental health. Spencer earned a master of science...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair
The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board Re-Elects Members
Two Black River Area Chamber of Commerce board members were re-elected, two appointed members were elected for their own terms and one new member was elected to the board after the annual elections were conducted. Re-elected to a second three-year term on the board were Laura Lindow from Reflections On...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
CBS 58
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Approves Changes to Fee Schedule for Services Provided by Marshfield Fire and Rescue
After a thorough review by the City of Marshfield Fire and Rescue staff and the City's Finance, Budget and Personal Committee (FBP), the Marshfield Fire and Police Commission (FPC) and the Common Council recently approved changes to the fee schedule for services provided by the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Group Looking to Bring Fine Dining Establishment to the Downtown
At last night’s Marshfield City Council meeting, MRDG, LLC. presented their vision for a possible high end and fine dining restaurant in downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause with Forward Financial Bank in Marshfield, and a member of MRDG, LLC., which stands for Marshfield Restaurant Development Group and is comprised of Marshfield business members, stated they decided to work on this project after it was determined in multiple studies and surveys that Marshfield residents would like to see more fine dining and high end restaurants in downtown Marshfield.
onfocus.news
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle slide in this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 9:01am they received a report of a vehicle slide in 200 yards west of Pray Avenue on Granton Road. When they arrived, they found the vehicle in the north ditch. The airbags had deployed.
WSAW
Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected
(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
