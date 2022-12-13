Right now, an increase in cases of seasonal illnesses are sending more people to urgent care clinics and making wait times much longer. Health systems across Wisconsin are now asking for your help to reduce those wait times. High volumes of patients have also caused concerns for people suffering from other ailments, like burns and broken bones. To lessen that burden on urgent care clinics, officials recommend people with mild to moderate symptoms, who are otherwise in good health, manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter pain meds and cough medicines.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO