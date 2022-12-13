Read full article on original website
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
cwbradio.com
Flu Shots Recommended as Cases Increase Amid Low Vaccination Rates
(Bob Hague, WRN) It's not too late to get your flu shot. Tom Haupt is Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services. “The good point is RSV is on a decline. The bad news is that influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks before we actually start plateauing and start seeing a decrease.”
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Encourages Residents to Get Their Flu Shot
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show influenza (flu) activity is increasing significantly throughout Wisconsin ahead of the December holiday season, mirroring trends being observed around the country. As of December 1, 2022, only 31% of Wisconsin residents have received their single-dose a flu vaccine. DHS urges Wisconsinites...
captimes.com
‘A perfect storm’: Flu, respiratory viruses put strain on Madison hospitals
Respiratory viruses are spreading rapidly across the country and state, and Madison hospitals are feeling the strain and fighting to stay below capacity limits. Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County said it’s a “perfect storm of respiratory virus activity,” causing growing concerns about the triple threat of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID circulating at once.
WLUC
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
1065thebuzz.com
State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending
(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
Lawsuit filed in connection to ALDI E.coli outbreak
A lawsuit has been filed in a Wisconsin court in connection to an E.coli outbreak involving tainted food sold in Ohio and other areas.
715newsroom.com
Mild Symptoms? Stay Put
Health care providers in the Madison area are joining together in asking people to stay home if they don’t have serious illnesses. University of Wisconsin Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Access Community Health Centers, and Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin released a joint statement today saying they’re seeing longer wait times and need people with moderate and mild sickness to stay home. The hospitals say they want to cut down on wait times and care for people with the worst symptoms.
x1071.com
Wisconsin healthcare systems ask for your help to reduce wait times at urgent care clinics
Right now, an increase in cases of seasonal illnesses are sending more people to urgent care clinics and making wait times much longer. Health systems across Wisconsin are now asking for your help to reduce those wait times. High volumes of patients have also caused concerns for people suffering from other ailments, like burns and broken bones. To lessen that burden on urgent care clinics, officials recommend people with mild to moderate symptoms, who are otherwise in good health, manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter pain meds and cough medicines.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Shares Tips if Wisconsinites Experienced Storm Damage this Week
Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek is sharing tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage from this week’s winter storm. “Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days.” said Commissioner Houdek. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Heart attack patient denied coverage for device; insurer responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It’s a prescribed device that a doctor told a Waukesha man could save his life. Yet, his insurance provider has denied coverage, calling the device "not medically necessary." After surviving a heart attack at just 47 years old, Dan Saccomando wasn’t taking any chances. It’s the...
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
Badger Herald
City of Madison provides extra resources to homeless population during winter months
Executive Director of Madison Street Medicine and President of the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) Board Brenda Konkel has spent the last 30 years working in housing and homeless programs. Around 2020, Konkel noticed many more people sleeping outside on East Washington Avenue. “When I say a whole bunch, it was...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety Reminds Students Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line Still Available
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has received more than 1,000 tips to the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line between September 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022. SUSO is a statewide confidential reporting system designed to be a safe place for students, school staff, and community...
captimes.com
Madison area school districts opt for snow days over late starts
Whatever weather Thursday morning would bring, Steve Salerno knew a day earlier the one thing the Mount Horeb Area School District wouldn’t do: start late. Normally one of a few options for schools on questionable weather days, the district gave families a heads up on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon: “If we have to alter the school schedule tomorrow, we are unable to have a late start because many of our drivers work another job,” the Facebook post said.
