Vienna town leaders consider giving themselves raises
Residents often ask Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert how much she is paid and she has them guess first. One person’s estimate: $100,000 per year. “Well, divide by 10 and then subtract some,” she responded. Vienna’s mayor has been paid $7,500 annually since 2014, while the other six Vienna...
Fairfax County History, 12/15/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Young men born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 1924, will have to register for the draft by the end of the year. •• Fuel-oil rationing is beginning to have an impact on local residents. December 17, 1944:
Arlington History, 12/15/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Angered by a lack of adequate state funding, Sheriff Howard Fields says he will not seek re-election. •• The County Board has adopted an ordinance to regulate taxis, and the Sun’s editor wonders why it took 5,000 words to supervise the actions of 50 cabbies.
Democrats: Hands off voting dropboxes
The Arlington County Democratic Committee has put in writing what it first enunciated a month ago: The party does not want any lowering of the number of voting dropboxes across the county. By a unanimous voice vote, committee members on Dec. 7 ratified a resolution calling on county election officials...
Arlington NAACP swears in leadership team for 2022-23
The Arlington branch of the NAACP on Dec. 12 installed a new leadership team that will carry the organization forward over the next two years. “We need you more than ever,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, the vice chair of the national NAACP, who praised those who stepped up to accept leadership positions for the 2023-24 cycle.
Per-square-foot costs of local housing down from 2022 peak
It’s a different month but largely the same story when it comes to the cost per square foot of local real estate. In most, but not all, cases across the local region, sales prices on a per-square-foot basis remain higher than a year before, but are largely down from earlier in the current year.
Fairfax playing catch-up on leaf-collection efforts
The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) is running behind on vacuum-leaf-collection service this autumn, but is taking steps to rectify the problem, officials said Dec. 15. The county provides the service to about 25,000 customers through the Sanitary District Program, but has experienced delays because...
Advocate lauded for supporting those with disabilities
The director of residential services at Langley Residential Support Services has received the 2022 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award from the Fairfax Area Disability Service Board. Stephanie Davidson was honored for being a fierce advocate and defender of the rights of people with developmental disabilities whom she has...
GOP titan: Time for Republican National Committee chair to go
An Arlingtonian has decided that the current chair of the Republican National Committee has to go. That would not necessarily be news, except that in this case, the Arlingtonian is Morton Blackwell, one of three Virginia members of the RNC and therefore one who will decide the party’s leadership direction in voting early next year.
Police Beat, 12/15/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report of shots fired, Arlington police said. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence outside a residential building confirming that multiple shots had been fired....
Police: Man banned from Chick-fil-A after locking self in bathroom
An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 8:14 p.m. that a man locked himself in the restroom and was refusing to come out. Employees wanted him to leave the restaurant. Upon interacting with the man, police detected signs of impairment and learned...
Found in damaged vehicle, woman is charged with intoxication
A Vienna police officer on Dec. 15 at 2:40 a.m. observed a vehicle in the parking lot at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W. The vehicle had sustained significant damage and there was a woman inside on the passenger side. Upon interacting with the woman, the officer detected signs...
Non-profit ‘wish catalog’ back for third year
For the third year in a row, the Arlington Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Non-Profit Wish Catalog” for local social-safety-net organizations in need of support. Over the first two years of the effort, more than $100,000 was raised. Thirty non-profit organizations were invited to submit “wishes” of up...
Happy holidays: Police report two robberies at mall
Arlington police over the past week reports two robberies at a mall in Pentagon City. • On Dec. 11 at 3:38 p.m., four individuals approached two men in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and inquired about purchasing sneakers from one of the individuals, Arlington police said. The individual...
Airport parking lots making it through holidays unscathed
Even with a boost in travelers, the Thanksgiving holiday brought no great stress on the parking facilities at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports. The parking lots and garages “were never in danger of filling completely,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who reported data at the Dec. 14 meeting of the authority’s board of directors.
McLean High senior finishes cross country career at national race
For Thais Rolly, the final race of her standout cross country career was unfortunate. The McLean Highlanders senior entered the Dec. 10 Champs Sports girls national high-school finals meet in San Diego still recovering from a recent bout with the flu, which included a 103-degree fever at one stage and a lingering cough the day of the race. So Rolly wasn’t at full strength, and said her performance was the proof.
Marshall wrestlers place at NOVA Classic
With individual champion Benjamin Levy leading the way with a victory, the Marshall Statesmen placed 13th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School. Levy won the title at the 120-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with two pins in the high-school event. Also for Marshall, Owen...
Sports Notebook: Public vs. Private games
It happens, but not often in Northern Virginia high-school varsity sports when a public-school team plays a private-school squad. So when such games do occur, there is an added interest for spectators and incentive for the players and coaches. One such girls basketball game already occurred in recent days when...
W-L girls first at track and field invitational
Was winning a chilly invitational meet enough of a positive new experience for the Washington-Liberty Generals?. “You bet. It was a lot of fun,” W-L coach John Bacon said. To start the 2022-23 indoor track and field season, the high-school team wanted to participate in a different competition against unfamiliar opponents for a change. So the Generals entered the Bobcat Blizzard Invitational at Battlefield High School in Haymarket.
Injury sidelines Madison standout in two sports
Initially, Nick Murphy figured he would hop back on his feet and quickly walk off what he thought was a mild left ankle twist or turn. That was not the case. The crack Murphy felt and heard in the joint while getting rolled while making a late fourth-quarter tackle against the Westfield Bulldogs in the eighth high-school football game of the regular season prevented the Madison Warhawks’ starting junior linebacker from doing any such thing. Murphy, a key defensive signal caller, was able to stand, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. So he hopped off the field.
