Nano 3D printing is a very niche technological area whose applications have, so far, been mostly demonstrated in lab environments, as far as we know. So, actual use cases for the ability to 3D print at the submicron level are still being explored. Fertilis Pty Ltd, an Australian specialist in in vitro fertilization (IVF), has demonstrated one potentially fruitful application in the medical space. By using an NanoOne 2PP 3D printer from UpNano, the company was able to 3D print a dynamic cell culture that reduces cycles for implanting embryos by 30 to 40 percent.

2 DAYS AGO