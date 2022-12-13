Read full article on original website
3DPOD Episode 134: 3D Printing for New Space with Maxi Strixner, The Exploration Company
Maxi Strixner has worked in engineering positions and leading firms such as EOS, AMCM, AP Works and now The Exploration Company. We talk to him about designing for additive, engineering for additive and what it takes to be an engineer in additive manufacturing. We also discuss new space, aviation, racing cars, automotive, generative design, optimization and much much more. Really exciting look at what it takes to engineer for success in Additive.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Violins, Gantri and Simplify 5.0
Gantri is making lovely looking consumer goods using desktop 3D printers. This points to a new future for consumer goods with low cost systems. Researchers are trying to make low cost violins for music students. Simplify 5.0 promises us a lot of new innovations including: automatic mesh repair, Adaptive layer height, Seem reduction, better definition of small perimeters, flow rate control and hole offset compensation. With new infill patterns and dynamic infill density your $199 for a perpetual license could go far into making this your daily 3D printing software.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom Supersonic, Historic Preservation and Creality
Creality is sponsoring an E gaming tournament in Brazil showcasing its attempts to make the 3D printing industry larger. The Historic Erie Preservation Trust, Kidder Jefferys Construction and Gannon University’s I-HACK Maker Lab work together to replicate wood spindles for staircases. Initially this seems like a good news story from Eerie, PA but this is a potentially large application for 3D printing in restoring old buildings. Boom Supersonic finds new partners to try to make its own engine picking GE Additive, Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) and StandardAero to do this task.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electronics 3D Printing Startup Gets $2.5M, New Paper 3D Printing Technology
Australian multi material 3D printer startup Syenta has raised $3.7 Australian ($2.5M) for its electrochemical polymer and metal 3D printers. Their desktop 3D printing technology could make sensors, photovoltaics and more. 9t Labs secures an order for 1000 Oris watch cases made out of (Arkema?) PEKK CF. 9T´s molding 3D printing technology makes a leap towards consumer products with this high tolerance, high strength polymer part. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann of the Technical University of Hamburg wants to commercialize a new paper 3D printing technology. This green 3D printing tech is said to combine a papier-mâché like material with specific adhesives and water to make it flow enough to be 3D printed. The idea is to make a sustainable prototyping technology.
3D Printing News Briefs, December 15, 2022: 4D Printing, On-Demand Manufacturing, & More
We’re starting out with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Purdue University team is adding a fourth dimension to 3D printing. Then we move on to business, as Canadian company Precision ADM has formed a strategic partnership with America Tecomet, and 3DOS is working to build the “world’s largest” on-demand manufacturing network. Finally, an Illinois business is targeting the RV and electric wheelchair markets with 3D printing.
Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Launches 3D Printed Footwear Studio with $6M Investment
FCTRY LAb, a Los Angeles-based 3D printed footwear prototyping lab and venture studio, has launched, and in the process, is announcing a $6 million initial tranche of private equity investment. FCTRY LAb was founded at the beginning of 2022 by venture capitalist Abhishek Som, and Omar Bailey, the former head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab.
Boom Supersonic Unveils Symphony 3D Printed Engine for Overture Jet, Announces Partners
Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based aerospace startup, has announced that it is using additive manufacturing (AM) to develop its own engine for the company’s currently-in-progress Overture supersonic passenger airliner. Boom is working on the engine, called Symphony, with GE Additive, Kratos Defense’s Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) unit, and StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company owned by the Carlyle Group.
Nano 3D Printed Device Improves IVF Cycles up to 40%
Nano 3D printing is a very niche technological area whose applications have, so far, been mostly demonstrated in lab environments, as far as we know. So, actual use cases for the ability to 3D print at the submicron level are still being explored. Fertilis Pty Ltd, an Australian specialist in in vitro fertilization (IVF), has demonstrated one potentially fruitful application in the medical space. By using an NanoOne 2PP 3D printer from UpNano, the company was able to 3D print a dynamic cell culture that reduces cycles for implanting embryos by 30 to 40 percent.
Japanese Building Leader JGC Adopts COBOD Construction 3D Printing for Energy Projects
The rate at which large corporations are backing additive construction (AC) would seem to suggest that it is indeed a serious technology that will have a significant impact in the medium term, at the very least. The startup that has so far pulled in the most partners at such a level is COBOD International. Now, the Danish manufacturer of large-scale concrete 3D printers is continuing the trend with JGC Holdings Corporation (TYO: 1963), a Japanese conglomerate that has announced a goal of “full-scale introduction” of a newly installed COBOD 3D printer into its construction work.
Additive Drives Wants to Be the Amazon of Electric Mobility – AMS Focus
Many venture capitalists have supported the 3D printing industry in the last decade. Notably, Munich-based VC investor AM Ventures has been behind some of the hottest additive manufacturing (AM) companies, including DyeMansion (the first AM Ventures investment) and software provider 3YOURMIND. With 17 portfolio companies and over €100 million raised in a single venture fund to boost the industrial 3D printing market, the firm represents promising support for early-stage AM startups amid one of the toughest macro-economic environments in the last few years, with economic contraction, price inflation, and warnings of uncertainty as experts clash to predict what 2023 will look like.
