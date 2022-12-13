Read full article on original website
FOX 2
Blues douse Flames 5-2 for third straight win
Make it three straight wins and a 2-0 start to their five game road trip for the Blues. They beat the Flames in Calgary Friday night 5-2. Jordan Kyrou continued his hot streak scoring two goals. The Blues lit this game up in the third period scoring three goals after they led 2-1 after two […]
Clayton Keller, Coyotes rally past reeling Islanders
Clayton Keller was credited with two goals Friday night for the host Arizona Coyotes, who overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit
