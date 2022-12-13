The Dark Knight might return after all. When Ben Affleck dropped out of directing and then starring in his planned solo Batman movie, that seemed to be the end of his tenure at DC. And since then Affleck has insisted he doesn’t want to make “IP movies” anymore. His solo Batman movie became The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. Affleck’s Batman supposedly appears in The Flash — or at least he shot stuff for The Flash, although I don’t think anybody knows what that movie will look like when it finally arrives right now — but that was seemingly going to be his final DC curtain call.

