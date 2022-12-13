Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works
A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
Superman and Wonder Woman Cameos Cut From ‘The Flash’
From all appearances, The Flash was meant to be the first chapter of a totally new phase of the DC Comics movie universe. It was going to reintroduce Michael Keaton as the classic movie Batman, and seemingly would have reconfigured DC continuity through the use of time travel and alternate timelines. (The film is based on a comics storyline called “Flashpoint,” where a character travels into the past and totally rewrites DC history.) The movie would have then led into future DC cinematic installments like a Batgirl movie that was also to co-star Keaton’s Batman.
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Despite Fan Outcry, Henry Cavill Won’t Return As ‘The Witcher’
Henry Cavill’s place in a lot of major franchises is now coming into question. Unfortunately, he won’t be returning as Geralt in The Witcher. His role has been recast, and Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place in the role in season 4 of the show. This news comes on the heels of some other major developments surrounding Cavill’s role as Superman. James Gunn stepped in as the co-CEO of DC Studios, and there have been some pretty big shakeups.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
‘Twister’ Sequel Finds Director
Quick: What do you call a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister?. Although the original film is 25 years old, it remains a nostalgic favorite from the period — to the point that Amblin and Universal are now looking to make a sequel even though one of the film’s two original stars, Bill Paxton, has since passed away. In October, we first heard about this project, dubbed Twisters, based on a script by Mark L. Smith, the writer of The Revenant.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Pokemon’s Next Season Is the Last Starring Ash and Pikachu
The animated Pokémon television series has been going strong for 25 years. And for an entire quarter century, the hero of the show has been Ash Ketchum — which, you have to admit, is sort of a convenient name for a Pokémon trainer, like a guy named Jeeves actually becoming a butler, or a race car driver named Chevy Malibu or something — and his journey to become a Pokémon master, along with his loyal Pokémon, Pikachu.
DC Wants Ben Affleck Back – As a Director
The Dark Knight might return after all. When Ben Affleck dropped out of directing and then starring in his planned solo Batman movie, that seemed to be the end of his tenure at DC. And since then Affleck has insisted he doesn’t want to make “IP movies” anymore. His solo Batman movie became The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. Affleck’s Batman supposedly appears in The Flash — or at least he shot stuff for The Flash, although I don’t think anybody knows what that movie will look like when it finally arrives right now — but that was seemingly going to be his final DC curtain call.
Shawn Levy Says He Won’t Let ‘Deadpool 3’ Be Rated PG-13
Deadpool fans are very excited they are finally getting a third film starring their hero, and they mostly seem very pleased that it will co-star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The sense I get when I speak to folks who are looking forward to this movie is their big concern is the tone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, fun and bombastic as it might be, is an entirely PG-13-rated place. And Deadpool has always been an R-rated franchise. Marvel has maintained from the beginning that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, but it seems like a lot of fans are taking a I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it attitude toward the whole thing.
‘God of War’ Is Becoming an Amazon TV Series
One of the most popular PlayStation video game series of the past few years is coming to television, as Amazon has announced it is developing a God of War series for its Prime Video streaming service. The show will be produced by Rafe Judkins, who previously worked on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series.
Slash Reveals Truth Behind ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Creation Myth
Slash says a long-standing rumor about how he came up with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is just that – a rumor. The classic Guns N’ Roses track’s main riff has often been described as a warm-up exercise which happened to catch the ears of bandmates Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin. The completed song went on to become their only U.S. No. 1 single.
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
