HIV vaccine would be 'incredibly exciting' if successful

Early research into a potential HIV vaccine shows promise according to study authors. The experimental vaccine candidate may be able to target part of the virus that remains essentially unchanged even as the virus mutates. Previous vaccine candidates have failed in part because the virus mutates so rapidly. A Phase...
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
It’s a triple threat.
After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.”
During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
Brazil’s Ministry of Health awarded certificates or stamps of good practices to 43 municipalities that reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem Wednesday. Of the certified cities, 28 were for HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications: São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR)...
COVID infection is five times more likely than a COVID vaccine to trigger a heart condition called POTS. With POTS, patients' hearts race and they can experience dizziness, fainting, sweaty extremities, migraines, anxiety and tremor. The researchers noted that the pandemic has brought with it a greater awareness of the...
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
Three more cases of scarlet fever have been found in pupils at a primary school where two children have needed hospital treatment after an outbreak. It takes the total number of reported cases at Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, to 33. There have been no further cases of invasive Strep...
Most older adults want to keep their healthcare and spiritual or religious lives separate, but they also see a role for healthcare providers in finding meaning or hope in the face of illness, according to a new University of Michigan poll. According to data from the National Poll on Healthy...
