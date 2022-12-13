Read full article on original website
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions. Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST. She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He...
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
BBC
Teenager charged over crash in which three died
A teenager has been charged following a fatal crash which claimed three lives near Dumfries. Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident on the A711 on 16 March this year. Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16, died at the scene of...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury. Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December. He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Skipper died trying to save overboard deckhand
The skipper of a prawn trawler died after trying to save a deckhand who had fallen overboard, accident investigators have said. The incident happened in June last year when the boat, Reul A Chuain, was off the Isle of Eigg while headed for Mallaig on the west Highland coast. The...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Kidnap victim's home transformation begins
A 22-year-old left brain-damaged by her ex-boyfriend's botched kidnap attempt could be back home for good by next Christmas, her family says. Angel Lynn was 19 when Chay Bowskill bundled her into a van after an argument. She fell out of the vehicle at 60mph and was badly injured. She...
BBC
Amazon driver Daniaal Iqbal caused fatal crash while using Snapchat
An Amazon delivery driver who killed a motorcyclist while using Snapchat behind the wheel has been jailed. Daniaal Iqbal, 23, of Toller Lane, Bradford, collided with Peter Rushforth, 56, while driving his van on a country road near Ripon. The impact of the crash in September 2019 killed Mr Rushforth...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
BBC
Aberdeen stabbing murderer jailed for life
A man who admitted murdering another man in an Aberdeen flat while he was high on drink and drugs has been jailed for life. Scott Hector, 20, was stabbed to death in Marischal Court on 2 April last year. Sean O'Halloran, 20, admitted murdering Mr Hector while Conor Adams, 18,...
BBC
My brother's killing made me want to help others
Jen Douglass was 22 when her younger brother Paul was stabbed to death at a house party. "It's the most horrific thing a person can go through," Jen says. "My whole life changed," she told BBC Scotland. At the time of her brother's death in 2011, Jen was studying dance...
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
